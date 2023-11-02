NFL

Steelers Injury Report: Cam Heyward (groin) will play his first game since Week 1 tonight vs. the Titans

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Cam Heyward Steelers pic
Cam Heyward Steelers pic

Through their first seven games of the season, the Steelers have a 4-3 record. That puts them in second place in the AFC North behind the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh’s run defense has been lackluster at times this season. They’ve been missing veteran DT Cam Heyward since Week 1 with a groin injury. 

The 34-year-old returning will be a huge boost for the Steelers who have been inconsistent in stopping the run. Right now the Steelers are allowing (137.1) passing yards per game. That is 27th out of 32 teams. Getting a three-time All-Pro selection back tonight on TNF should help their poor dun defense in 2023.

Cam Heyward will be a huge addition to the Steelers’ defensive line tonight vs. the Titans


After sustaining a groin injury in Week 1, Cam Heyward needed to get surgery. The veteran DT had a procedure days after the injury and was told he should be able to return in about eight weeks. With Heyward set to play tonight vs. the Titans, he’ll be returning in seven weeks. His 21-day practice window was opened on October 26th and Heyward is now off the IR and on the 53-man roster.

When speaking to the media, Heyward mentioned how he was confident in his body and the rehab process the team had set for his return. Despite returning a week ahead of schedule, he spoke about how he didn’t feel he was rushing to come back. He knows being 34 does not help recovering quickly. However, he stuck to the plan and did what he needed to return in Week 9.


Pittsburgh’s run defense has been a problem in 2023. They’re allowing an average of (4.5) yards per carry to their opponents. That is in the bottom 10 of the league this season. Derrick Henry averages (4.6) yards per carry. As a team, the Steelers have a great pass rush with TJ Watt, but they need to focus on stopping the run tonight vs. the Titans.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Chris Olave
NFL

LATEST New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions

Author image Olly Taliku  •  33min
Cam Heyward Steelers pic
NFL
Steelers Injury Report: Cam Heyward (groin) will play his first game since Week 1 tonight vs. the Titans
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  59min

Through their first seven games of the season, the Steelers have a 4-3 record. That puts them in second place in the AFC North behind the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh’s…

Los Angeles Rams
NFL
Green Bay Packers vs LA Rams Odds, Picks, Line: Week 9 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  1h

Green Bay take on the Rams this weekend at Lambeau Field, and ahead of the match, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for…

DeAndre Hopkins Titans pic
NFL
Titans Injury Report: DeAndre Hopkins (toe) will play on TNF vs. the Steelers in Week 9
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
1763500266.0
NFL
Kenny Pickett Good To Go For TNF
Author image Owen Jones  •  17h
drakelondon 100823
NFL
Falcons Injury Report: Drake London Not Practicing To Begin Week
Author image Owen Jones  •  19h
rsz hrt7grcshmyr0cyqkmkt
NFL
NFL Odds: Will Jim Harbaugh Be The Next Raiders Head Coach?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  21h
Arrow to top