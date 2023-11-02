Through their first seven games of the season, the Steelers have a 4-3 record. That puts them in second place in the AFC North behind the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh’s run defense has been lackluster at times this season. They’ve been missing veteran DT Cam Heyward since Week 1 with a groin injury.

The 34-year-old returning will be a huge boost for the Steelers who have been inconsistent in stopping the run. Right now the Steelers are allowing (137.1) passing yards per game. That is 27th out of 32 teams. Getting a three-time All-Pro selection back tonight on TNF should help their poor dun defense in 2023.

Cam Heyward will be a huge addition to the Steelers’ defensive line tonight vs. the Titans

One of the best in the game is back. https://t.co/FypVZS2FXx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2023



After sustaining a groin injury in Week 1, Cam Heyward needed to get surgery. The veteran DT had a procedure days after the injury and was told he should be able to return in about eight weeks. With Heyward set to play tonight vs. the Titans, he’ll be returning in seven weeks. His 21-day practice window was opened on October 26th and Heyward is now off the IR and on the 53-man roster.

When speaking to the media, Heyward mentioned how he was confident in his body and the rehab process the team had set for his return. Despite returning a week ahead of schedule, he spoke about how he didn’t feel he was rushing to come back. He knows being 34 does not help recovering quickly. However, he stuck to the plan and did what he needed to return in Week 9.

We have activated DT Cam Heyward from the Reserve/Injured List to the active roster. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/fOnQXLFIgL — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 1, 2023



Pittsburgh’s run defense has been a problem in 2023. They’re allowing an average of (4.5) yards per carry to their opponents. That is in the bottom 10 of the league this season. Derrick Henry averages (4.6) yards per carry. As a team, the Steelers have a great pass rush with TJ Watt, but they need to focus on stopping the run tonight vs. the Titans.