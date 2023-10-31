Week 9 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Tennessee Titans at Acriscure Stadium, and ahead of the action, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans Picks

Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.0)(-110)

Najee Harris over 44.5 rushing yards (-110)

Steelers vs Titans Pick 1: Back The Steelers To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for Thursday night football is for Pittsburgh to cover, with the hosts set as marginal three point favurites against Tennessee this week.

The Steelers have won two of their last three games this season, with only the high flying Jaguars halting their winning streak last weekend in a close match.

Tennessee bounced back to winning ways in week 8 with a victory over the Falcons, but having lost the two games prior to that win we think that the Titans will struggle on the road.

Steelers vs Titans Pick 2: Najee Harris Over 44.5 Rushing Yards (-110 with BetOnline)

We are steering clear of any Kenny Pickett selections this week, with Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin saying that his quarterback’s fitness is to be assessed on game day.

Instead, we are backing Najee Harris to rush for over 45 yards with the absence of Pickett likely meaning that Pittsburgh will run the ball more this week.

Harris has picked up over 45 rushing yards on there occasions this season and with an average of 44.7 yards pre game, we think the running back will be able to cover the prop this week in a game that Pittsburgh should win.

Steelers vs Titans Odds and Line

Moneyline: Pittsburgh Steelers: -150 | Tennessee Titans: +130

Pittsburgh Steelers: -150 | Tennessee Titans: +130 Point Spread: Lions (-3.0) +100| Titans (+3.0) -120

Lions (-3.0) +100| Titans (+3.0) -120 Total Points: Over 36.0 -110 | Under 36.0 -110