NFL

Giants’ Saquon Barkley will not be moved before next week’s trade deadline according to Brian Daboll

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Saquon Barkley Giants pic
Saquon Barkley Giants pic

We’re heading into Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season and the trade deadline is just days away. On October 31, teams have until 4:00 p.m. EST to make trades happen. There have been rumors around the league that the Giants could move their Pro Bowl RB, Saquon Barkley. 

He’s currently in his sixth season with New York after being drafted second overall in 2018. At practice today, head coach Brian Daboll gave the media an update on Barkley’s trade rumors. Daboll told Saquon directly that he was not going to be traded before next week’s deadline. No better source than the head coach for that kind of information.

Saquon Barkley will remain with the Giants for the rest of 2023


During this past offseason, the New York Giants and Saquon Barkley failed to reach a long-term extension. Barkley sat out for a small portion of time before signing to the franchise tag for 2023. However, the 26-year-old got this all done hours before the training camp started. This proved that Barkely was committed to the team and did not want to tarnish his reputation with the team or the fans.

One of the factors that played into Saquon not getting a long-term deal was his previous injury history. He’s played just one full season in his previous five years with the Giants. That was his rookie year in 2018. Last season, Barkley missed just one regular season game for New York. Unfortunately, Barkley has already missed three games this season due to a high ankle sprain.


Despite the injury history, the Giants know they have a special talent in Saquon Barkley. The team is more productive on offense when he plays. He got the reassurance he needed from his head coach knowing he was not going to get moved. Barkley and the Giants will be at home this Sunday to face their in-town rival, the Jets. That will be a 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff on CBS.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Puka Nacua Rams pic
NFL

LATEST NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Sunday’s Rams Vs. Cowboys Game Via BetOnline

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  17min
rsz usatsi 21719690 168397563 lowres
NFL
NFL Trade Rumors: Could The Patriots Trade For Kirk Cousins?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h

The Minnesota Vikings started off the year being one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL. They began with a 1-4 record, with their lone victory coming over the…

Zay Jones Jags pic
NFL
Jaguars Injury Report: Zay Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Jacksonville in Week 8 vs. the Steelers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h

After starting the season 1-2, the Jaguars have won their last four games in a row. That puts them at 5-2 through their first seven games. Last season, the Jags…

usatsi 21655929 168390307 lowres
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals Have The Toughest Remaining Schedule In The NFL
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
USATSI 21712576 168397130 lowres
NFL
LA Chargers vs Chicago Bears Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
Daniel Jones Giants pic 1
NFL
Giants Injury Report: Daniel Jones (neck) will miss his third straight game this weekend for New York
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
px9ve5dee5at4oyseivu
NFL
Multiple New York Jets Players Now Unhappy With Current Roles
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  4h
Arrow to top