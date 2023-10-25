We’re heading into Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season and the trade deadline is just days away. On October 31, teams have until 4:00 p.m. EST to make trades happen. There have been rumors around the league that the Giants could move their Pro Bowl RB, Saquon Barkley.

He’s currently in his sixth season with New York after being drafted second overall in 2018. At practice today, head coach Brian Daboll gave the media an update on Barkley’s trade rumors. Daboll told Saquon directly that he was not going to be traded before next week’s deadline. No better source than the head coach for that kind of information.

Saquon Barkley will remain with the Giants for the rest of 2023

Brian Daboll said he approached Saquon Barkley last week when speculation about the trade deadline began and told him directly he would not be moved.

During this past offseason, the New York Giants and Saquon Barkley failed to reach a long-term extension. Barkley sat out for a small portion of time before signing to the franchise tag for 2023. However, the 26-year-old got this all done hours before the training camp started. This proved that Barkely was committed to the team and did not want to tarnish his reputation with the team or the fans.

One of the factors that played into Saquon not getting a long-term deal was his previous injury history. He’s played just one full season in his previous five years with the Giants. That was his rookie year in 2018. Last season, Barkley missed just one regular season game for New York. Unfortunately, Barkley has already missed three games this season due to a high ankle sprain.

Despite the injury history, the Giants know they have a special talent in Saquon Barkley. The team is more productive on offense when he plays. He got the reassurance he needed from his head coach knowing he was not going to get moved. Barkley and the Giants will be at home this Sunday to face their in-town rival, the Jets. That will be a 1:00 p.m. EST kickoff on CBS.