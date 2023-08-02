NFL

Russell Wilson Days As A Superstar Likely Over, Says Mike Sando

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
Russell Wilson was thought to be the missing piece when he was brought in by the Denver Broncos last off-season. He spent the early part of his career winning Super Bowls and making Pro Bowls with the Seattle Seahawks. He became a superstar quarterback, and one of the more valuable in the league during his prime years.

Days As A Superstar Could Be Over For Russell Wilson

The Broncos never got that version of Wilson. He had the worst season of his career in 2022, throwing fewer touchdowns (16) than ever before while tossing 11 interceptions. His quarterback rating was 84.4, by far the lowest of his career and nearly a 20 point dip from just the year before. The team went 4-11 in his 15 starts, and the Russell Wilson Project looked like a bust from the very start.

It may not have been all Wilson’s fault, though. The offensive line was bad, making Wilson the NFL’s most sacked quarterback last season, with 55 in 15 games. There was also plenty of blame placed on head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired before the conclusion of the season (and has been unfairly mocked by Sean Payton since).

Sean Payton Will Avoid The Blame Early On

But there is renewed hope in Denver that Wilson can turn things around and help the team win. Payton has been brought in as the new head coach, and brings a championship pedigree along with him that could assist Wilson in getting back to form.

There are people who doubt that a turnaround is possible, including Mike Sando of the Athletic. In a recent interview, Sando explained how Wilson has declined over the last three years, and that he believes that the QB’s best days are behind him:

He’s declined for three years in a row. I think the one thing we’ve seen about Sean Payton is its not going to be his fault for a while there in Denver. And so I think Russell Wilson is in a dicey situation…I think his days as a superstar, athletically, are probably over.

The oddsmakers aren’t giving the Broncos much love for the upcoming season. Denver is projected to finish third in the AFC West with a +575 designation to do so. While Damar Hamlin is essentially a shoo-in for Comeback Player of the Year at -400, Wilson is the second player listed at a distant +1000.

