Russell Wilson Has Lost Significant Weight After Being Called A Sack Of Potatoes

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Russell Wilson trade from the Seahawks to the Broncos was one of the biggest moves in the NFL last off-season. The blockbuster deal brought the quarterback to the Mile High City in hopes that he would be one of the missing pieces for a team that seemed ready to contend in the AFC West.

Russel Wilson Is In Great Shape After Shedding Weight

Things didn’t exactly go as planned. Wilson suffered career lows in completion percentage and QBR, and led the league by getting sacked 55 times. The Broncos as a whole weren’t any better, as they finished dead last in their division with an abysmal record of 5-12. They were projected by the oddsmakers in Las Vegas to have 10 wins on the season.

There are hopes that there will be a turnaround in Denver in 2023. The team went out and made a splash for the second straight off-season, as they acquired head coach Sean Payton to be the new man in charge. Payton brings a Super Bowl pedigree with him, one that the team hopes can match up well with Wilson and his skill set.

Russell Wilson seems to be doing his part in getting himself prepared for a comeback season. According to theScore’s Jordan Schultz, the quarterback has lost “a significant” amount of weight this off-season in preparation for the upcoming campaign. Wilson confirmed the reports by calling himself “lean and mean”.

Payton, Wilson Looking To Turn Broncos Around

With the team’s poor performance and Wilson’s poor individual play, there was a lot of criticism thrown the player’s way. One of the questions was about his dedication and physical conditioning, as it appeared that he had gained some extra pounds and seemed to be heavier than his listed 215. One of his former teammates even called him a “sack of potatoes.”

New images have been released of Wilson working out at the University of Colorado, and they seem to confirm the transformation, as he certainly looks leaner. But we will really see how things have progressed as we inch closer to the start of the NFL season.

According to BetOnline.ag, the Broncos over/under on win total this coming season is 8.5. Their Super Bowl odds come in at +5500.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

