Robert Kraft aiming to bring Tom Brady back on one-day contract

Joe Lyons
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is aiming to bring Tom Brady back on a one-day contract so he can retire as a Patriot.

Robert Kraft plans to bring Tom Brady back to New England

Tom Brady announced his retirement yesterday after a glittering 23-year career in the NFL, winning seven Super Bowls, three MVPs and etching his name as the greatest quarterback of all-time.

Robert Kraft was asked about the possibility of bringing Brady back on a one-day contract to retire in New England and confirmed his intention to do so.

“I’d do it tomorrow. Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it and to us, he always has been and always will be a Patriot.

“We’ll do everything we can in our power to bring him back, sign off as a Patriot and find ways to honor him for many years to come.

“He did so much to bring life and good cheer to our community and he’s a beloved figure and he’s earned the respect and love that people feel for him like no other athlete in our town and we’ve had some great ones.”

Kraft: “Tommy, you are part of our family.”

The 81-year-old from Brookline, Massachusetts told Tom Brady he is part of the New England Patriots family and thanked him for his career.

“Tommy, I’m always here for you, you are part of our family. I just love the guy so much and there isn’t anything I wouldn’t do for him and I think he can do a lot of good things for America and reach out to a lot of people.

“Thank you for the time you gave us and everyone here in the New England region loves you and respects you and wants happiness for you in your life.”

According to NFL betting sites, Brady is +900 to come out of retirement for a second time and -2000 to remain.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community.
