Through four weeks in the 2023 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens have a 3-1 record. They are 2-0 in road games this season and have another one in Week 5. A few players have been dealing with injuries for Baltimore, but the team has still found ways to win games.

According to Ryan Mink, three key players returned to practice today for the Ravens on Wednesday. Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, and Marlon Humphrey were all seen at practice. This is a great sign for a Baltimore team that has been thriving early on in the season. The Ravens are on the road again in Week 5 to face their division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Which key players will be returning for the Ravens in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season?

A big day for Ravens, who had three players return to Wednesday’s practice: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle)

CB Marlon Humphrey (foot)

WR Rashod Bateman (hamstring) Also, OT Ronnie Stanley (knee) was back after missing Friday’s practice. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 4, 2023



In Week 4, the Ravens were without two of their top WRs Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman. Luckily for the Ravens, both players returned to practice and that adds to what has already been an explosive offense. Without Beckham Jr. and Bateman in Week 4, Mark Andrews and Zay Flowers caught most of Lamar Jackson’s passes.

Odell has played in two games and Bateman has played in three this season. Lamar Jackson has had an incredible start to the season with four passing and four rushing touchdowns through four games. If Beckham Jr. and Bateman can return soon, the Ravens are a team that could sneakily be one of the best in the NFL.

#Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey, who has not played this season after undergoing foot surgery in August, was spotted practicing today, per @ryanmink. A potential huge return for the first-place Baltimore Ravens. pic.twitter.com/GnqHsENCMR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 4, 2023



Additionally, All-Pro CB Marlon Humphrey was spotted at practice on Wednesday. The 27-year-old had foot surgery in August, but his return to the field is on the horizon. Baltimore is in first place in the AFC North with a 3-1 record and second overall in the AFC. Adding Beckham Jr., Bateman, and Humphrey back in the near future will make the Ravens that much stronger as a team.