NFL

Ravens Injury Report: Odell Beckham Jr., Marlon Humphrey, and Rashod Bateman all returned to practice on Wednesday

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Odell Beckham Jr. Ravens pic 1
Odell Beckham Jr. Ravens pic 1

Through four weeks in the 2023 NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens have a 3-1 record. They are 2-0 in road games this season and have another one in Week 5. A few players have been dealing with injuries for Baltimore, but the team has still found ways to win games. 

According to Ryan Mink, three key players returned to practice today for the Ravens on Wednesday. Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman, and Marlon Humphrey were all seen at practice. This is a great sign for a Baltimore team that has been thriving early on in the season. The Ravens are on the road again in Week 5 to face their division rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Which key players will be returning for the Ravens in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season?


In Week 4, the Ravens were without two of their top WRs Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman. Luckily for the Ravens, both players returned to practice and that adds to what has already been an explosive offense. Without Beckham Jr. and Bateman in Week 4, Mark Andrews and Zay Flowers caught most of Lamar Jackson’s passes.

Odell has played in two games and Bateman has played in three this season. Lamar Jackson has had an incredible start to the season with four passing and four rushing touchdowns through four games. If Beckham Jr. and Bateman can return soon, the Ravens are a team that could sneakily be one of the best in the NFL.


Additionally, All-Pro CB Marlon Humphrey was spotted at practice on Wednesday. The 27-year-old had foot surgery in August, but his return to the field is on the horizon. Baltimore is in first place in the AFC North with a 3-1 record and second overall in the AFC. Adding Beckham Jr., Bateman, and Humphrey back in the near future will make the Ravens that much stronger as a team.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Odell Beckham Jr. Ravens pic 1
NFL

LATEST Ravens Injury Report: Odell Beckham Jr., Marlon Humphrey, and Rashod Bateman all returned to practice on Wednesday

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  5s
Cooper Kupp Rams pic
NFL
Rams Injury Report: Cooper Kupp has been designated to return from the IR, opening up a 21-day practice window
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h

In the 2023 preseason, All-Pro WR Cooper Kupp suffered a hamstring injury. This happened on August 1 and the 30-year-old took a few weeks off to rehab and get ready…

esyksjb5nguxlvx3ywfu
NFL
Robert Saleh Says Breece Hall Is No Longer On A Snap Count
Author image Owen Jones  •  2h

New York Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh says that running back Breece Hall will no longer be on a snap count after coming off a torn ACL.   Jets’ HC…

Randy Gregory Broncos pic
NFL
Broncos Depth Chart: Randy Gregory was released by Denver just two seasons after signing a massive five-year, $70 million deal
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
J.C. Jackson Chargers pic
NFL
Patriots News: J.C. Jackson was traded back to New England after not living up to his expectations with the Chargers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  4h
Diggs Bills pic
NFL
NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Bills re-enter the Top 3 after scoring 123 points in their last three games combined
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  6h
Bills
NFL
Buffalo Bills vs Jacksonville Jaguars Odds, Picks, Line: Week 5 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  8h
Arrow to top