Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns Odds, Picks, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions

Charlie Rhodes
Ravens vs Browns Picks
We head to Baltimore for an AFC North showdown on Sunday – see below for our latest NFL Week 4 prediction as we offer up our Ravens and Brown picks, along with a quick look at the most up-to-date odds.

Ravens vs Browns Picks and Predictions – NFL Week 4

  • Deshaun Watson Over 234.5 Passing Yards @ -110
  • Cleveland Browns -3 @ -103
Ravens vs Browns Pick 1: Watson Over 234.5 Passing Yards

Deshaun Watson may have given us his best performances in a Browns shirt in Week 3, stepping up to dispel any doubts over Cleveland in Nick Chubb’s absence to throw for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

That display against the Titans should propel Watson forward into what is slowly turning into a possible push for the postseason.

His passing yards total is set fairly high for this one, but he has hit the over in his last two starts, surpassing both lines by at least 30 yards.

Against a Baltimore defense that has allowed almost double the passing yards that Cleveland have this season, we think Watson could relish being in the limelight once more and be integral to their chances of winning.

Ravens vs Browns Pick 2: Cleveland Browns -3

This matchup could have the potential to be one of the games of the week, and one that could have a genuine AFC North tilt.

The Browns are a vastly improved side, particularly in defense and they are quickly proving themselves to be one of the hardest teams to beat in the NFL. This is even more apparent at home, limiting both of their challengers in Cleveland this season to just six combined points.

They will of course have to be wary of the threat Lamar Jackson presents – he will be the most potent player on the pitch on Sunday. However, we expect Myles Garrett to be right up in his face for the duration – the Browns defensive end has 4.5 sacks this term.

If it hadn’t been for two defensive touchdowns against the Steelers, Cleveland may well have been undefeated going into Week 4. Coupled with the fact the Ravens were limited to great effect through the air by Indianapolis last time out, we are siding with the favorites here.

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens Odds and Line

  • Baltimore Ravens – Moneyline: +125 | Spread +3 (-110)
  • Cleveland Browns – Moneyline: -145 | Spread -3 (-110)
  • Over 41.0 (-110)
  • Under 41.0 (-110)

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
