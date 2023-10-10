NFL

Raiders News: Marcus Peters’ Horse Collar Penalty Wins The Game For Las Vegas

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Las Vegas Raiders picked up a much-needed victory on Monday Night Football, improving to 2-3 by defeating Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers. It wasn’t a pretty game, but the win salvaged the Raiders’ season by avoiding a 1-4 start, and they have a pair of winnable games coming up against the Patriots and Bears.

Did A Penalty Win The Game For The Raiders?

They did it the ugly way. Jimmy Garoppolo was sloppy in his first game back from being on the concussion protocol, throwing a bad interception to add to his league leading total of 7. He missed more than a couple of open wide receivers, but he was able to do just enough to keep the Raiders in the game throughout.

The key play for Las Vegas came on the defensive end, of which the result was a penalty that would typically hurt a team in most situations. Half-way through the third quarter, with the score tied at 10, the Packers began a drive from their own 17-yard line. On the first play, Love threw a deep pass to a wide open Christian Watson, who caught the ball at the 50-yard line with only Raiders’ cornerback Marcus Peters with a chance to catch him from behind.

Peters made the only play that he could have in order to tackle Watson, grabbing him by the collar and taking him down at the seven-yard line. A penalty flag was predictably thrown, and the Packers were granted half the distance to the goal line.

But the Raiders defense came up strong. Love and company actually lost a yard on the next three plays, and were held to a field goal to take a 13-10 lead. Peters’ penalty had turned 7 points into 3.

In the 4th quarter, Las Vegas would score a touchdown to cap off the scoring. The game ended in a 17-13 victory for the Raiders, the exact margin of points that Peters’ horse collar saved.

The Raiders should be favored for their upcoming game against the Patriots, whom they defeated in memorable fashion when they played last season.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony R. Cardenas

