The Las Vegas Raiders are struggling so far in the young 2023 NFL season, and things may be taking a turn for the worst when it comes to their quarterback situation. Jimmy Garoppolo has been dealing with a head injury and has spent the week in concussion protocol. According to reports that came out on Friday morning, he still has not been cleared and his status for Week 4 is very much in doubt.

Raiders Will Likely Roll With Brian Hoyer At QB

Raiders’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol today, per HC Josh McDaniels. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 29, 2023

The injury was under the radar. Garoppolo took a beating on Sunday night at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense, as his body was twisted and contorted under the 4 sacks that he suffered. But the worst of all of the ailments came on a blow to the head, which left Garoppolo with a concussion. It went undiagnosed during the game, as the quarterback was able to return to action and finish the contest, but afterward, it was quickly revealed that he had suffered a concussion.

As of Friday, things are not looking good for Garoppolo’s status for Sunday. The 1–2 Raiders are set for a divisional matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, who themselves picked up their first win during last week’s action. Las Vegas is currently listed as a heavy underdog, and likely would be regardless of Garoppolo’s situation and health.

Hoyer Has Limited Reps Over Past 2 Years

Brian Hoyer told us he always keeps that helmet on! — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 25, 2023

Should their starter be sidelined, the Raiders would then be forced to turn to backup Brian Hoyer to come in and lead their team.

Hoyer is one of the most recognizable backup quarterback names in the NFL. He has played for 8 different teams in his 15-year career, most notably with the Patriots as Tom Brady’s backup during three different tenures with the franchise. He is in his first season with the Raiders, and has familiarity with the system, having played under coach Josh McDaniels in New England.

But since the start of the 2021 season, Hoyer has thrown just 17 pass attempts (though he has completed a very impressive 14 of them), and has started just one time.

The Raiders are currently 5-point underdogs for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

