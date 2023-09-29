NFL

Raiders Injury Report: Hoyer Set To Start With Garoppolo Still In Protocol

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
brian hoyer
brian hoyer

The Las Vegas Raiders are struggling so far in the young 2023 NFL season, and things may be taking a turn for the worst when it comes to their quarterback situation. Jimmy Garoppolo has been dealing with a head injury and has spent the week in concussion protocol. According to reports that came out on Friday morning, he still has not been cleared and his status for Week 4 is very much in doubt.

Raiders Will Likely Roll With Brian Hoyer At QB

The injury was under the radar. Garoppolo took a beating on Sunday night at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers defense, as his body was twisted and contorted under the 4 sacks that he suffered. But the worst of all of the ailments came on a blow to the head, which left Garoppolo with a concussion. It went undiagnosed during the game, as the quarterback was able to return to action and finish the contest, but afterward, it was quickly revealed that he had suffered a concussion.

As of Friday, things are not looking good for Garoppolo’s status for Sunday. The 1–2 Raiders are set for a divisional matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, who themselves picked up their first win during last week’s action. Las Vegas is currently listed as a heavy underdog, and likely would be regardless of Garoppolo’s situation and health.

Hoyer Has Limited Reps Over Past 2 Years

Should their starter be sidelined, the Raiders would then be forced to turn to backup Brian Hoyer to come in and lead their team.

Hoyer is one of the most recognizable backup quarterback names in the NFL. He has played for 8 different teams in his 15-year career, most notably with the Patriots as Tom Brady’s backup during three different tenures with the franchise. He is in his first season with the Raiders, and has familiarity with the system, having played under coach Josh McDaniels in New England.

But since the start of the 2021 season, Hoyer has thrown just 17 pass attempts (though he has completed a very impressive 14 of them), and has started just one time.

The Raiders are currently 5-point underdogs for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
brian hoyer
NFL

LATEST Raiders Injury Report: Hoyer Set To Start With Garoppolo Still In Protocol

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  9min
Cordarrelle Patterson Falcons pic
NFL
Falcons Injury Report: Will Cordarrelle Patterson be ready to play his first game of the 2023 season this Sunday?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  21min

So far this season, the Atlanta Falcons are 2-1 on the season. They lost to the Lions in Week 3 but beat the Panthers in Week 1 and the Packers…

aa462300 596b 11ee af36 06ab0cede8c8
NFL
Colts Injury Report: Anthony Richardson Good To Go For Sunday, Clears Concussion Protocol
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  28min

Anthony Richardson was back at Colts practice this week, and there were hopes that he would be ready to play in Sunday’s game against the Rams. The team received some…

rsz 169409663466971
NFL
Cleveland Browns: Who Starts At QB If Deshaun Watson Is Out On Sunday?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  46min
rsz tyreek hill dolphins david butler ii usa today sports
NFL
49ers Head Coach Calls Miami Dolphins Pre-Snap Motion “Cheating”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h
AP Vikings Cardinals football
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Week 4 In Arizona – AZ Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  1h
rsz 650dab09a1c65image
NFL
Buffalo Bills Will Be Shorthanded Against Dolphins, Jordan Poyer Out Sunday
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
Arrow to top