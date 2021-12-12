PSG News: Icardi clan meets Juventus

Mauro Icardi is set to leave PSG this January as the striker looks to seal a return to Italian Serie A.

Icardi heading towards Ligue 1 exit

With the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar unlikely to give up their spots and Angle di Maria proving to be a great alternative, there is no doubt that the former Inter Milan man has no future at Parc des Princes.

With 17 appearances and only three goals, the experienced frontman is struggling to showcase his worth in France.

It now appears that the player’s wife and agent, Wanda Nara has already met with the president of Juventus Andrea Agnelli in Turin. During the meeting, the two discussed the situation of Mauro Icardi and the Bianconeri’s strongman has already showed his desire to bring the 28-year-old back to bel paese.

However, Nara is not offering her husband to just one club. There are other teams that have been offered the striker as well. The objective though, remains clear: to return to Italy as soon as the winter transfer window opens so that the striker can resurrect his career that has come to a standstill at an age where he should be performing at the peak of his powers.

But it has to be mentioned here that Juventus might not have sufficient funds to make the move. PSG are likely to ask for at least 50 million euros for their striker. The Bianconeri are not in a financial position to pay so much for a player who is yet to find his rhythm and will be 29 next year.

Moreover, the Old Lady is already in the midst of yet another scandal which means that they are not in a position to get too creative about this deal. Perhaps selling a couple of players might help them finance a move.