The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t exactly followed the trend of explosive NFL offenses. There hasn’t been much in the way of explosiveness and high-power since the departure of Ben Roethlisberger, yet Mike Tomlin’s squad has continually found ways to win. Pittsburgh is off to a 4-2 start this season and are one of the surprise teams in the league, especially given their ranks on the offensive side, both this year and in recent memory.

Steelers Have Gone Over 1,000 Days Without Gaining 400+ Yards

The Steelers have played 41 consecutive games without reaching 400 yards of offense 🤯 (via @EvanHAbrams) pic.twitter.com/G9EUTuzWaw — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 27, 2023

The team’s offensive coordinator is Matt Canada, and his presence matches up perfectly with how anemic the Steelers’ attack has been. This is Canada’s third season on the staff after being hired in 2021, and the constant calls for his removal from the position are beginning to seem justified.

Pittsburgh hasn’t gained more than 400 yards of total offense in a single game since January 2021, which coincidentally came five days before Canada was initially hired. That is a span of 41 games, as the last 400+ yard performance came in the team’s Wild Card loss to the division rival Cleveland Browns. The Steelers put up 553 yards in that contest.

The regular season streak is even longer. Not counting the two postseason games that the teams have played this decade, Pittsburgh has gone 53 games without hitting the 400 yard mark. The last instance was September 20th, 2020, a Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos.

Chiefs Have Done It 23 Times Since

The Kansas City Chiefs have gained 400+ yards of offense in a game 23 times since the last time the Pittsburgh Steelers did it. pic.twitter.com/MSq2wCqMfR — Anthony Cardenas (@FinsByTone) October 27, 2023

And yet, the Steelers somehow keep winning. Including 2023, they have ranked 23rd or worst in total offensive yards in each of the past 5 seasons, but have a record of 42-29-1 during that span. They rank 31st in offense and 30th in defense this year, and are, perhaps miraculously, 4-2.

For comparison’s sake, the Miami Dolphins have had four games this season in which they have gone over 400 total yards of offense and so have the Eagles. The Bills have done it twice, as have the 49ers.

The Kansas City Chiefs have gained 400 yards 23 times since the last time the Pittsburgh Steelers accomplished the feat.

How long will the streak last? The Steelers are set to take on the Jaguars, Titans, and Packers over the next three weeks.