Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars Odds, Picks, Line: Week 8 NFL Predictions

The Steelers and Jaguars go head to head at Acrisure Stadium this Sunday and  ahead of the action, we have all the odds and lines here as well as our picks for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars Picks 

  • Jacksonville Jaguars To Cover (-2.5)(-145)
  • Travis Etienne Anytime TD Scorer (-105)
Steelers vs Jaguars Pick 1: Back The Saints To Cover (-110 with BetOnline)

Our first pick for the game in Pittsburgh this weekend is for the Jaguars to cover, with the point spread set 2.5 points in the road team’s favor.

Jacksonville have been in exceptional form lately and they are climbing the power rankings with each week that goes by, after a difficult start to the season.

Trevor Lawrence and co are now 5-2 for the season after seven games and with four wins on the bounce, Jacksonville are looking like serious playoff contenders.

We are backing the Jaguars to win by at least three points this weekend against a Steelers side who are also improving this season, with Pittsburgh winning back to back games against the Ravens and Rams.

Steelers vs Jaguars Pick 2: Back Travis Etienne Anytime TD (-105 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for this weekend’s match is for Travis Etienne to score a touchdown for the Jaguars, with the Jacksonville running back hitting the form of his life in the last month.

Etienne has six touchdowns in his last three matches, with two scores in each game against New Orleans, Indianapolis and Buffalo making everyone stand up and take note of the RB.

We think that -105 is a great price for Travis Etienne to score a touchdown this weekend, with the Jaguars utilising their superstar running back more and more as the weeks go by.

Steelers vs Jaguars Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Pittsburgh Steelers: -115 | Jacksonville Jaguars: -105
  • Point Spread: Steelers (+2.5) +100 | Jaguars (-2.5) -145
  • Total Points: Over 42.0 -110 | Under 42.0 -110

 

