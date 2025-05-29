New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed the team is aware of a viral video circulating on social media featuring star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Earlier this week, Diggs sent social media into a frenzy when a video surfaced of the player on a boat with an unidentified pink substance while surrounded by three women.

The 31-year-old was not present for New England’s voluntary OTA on Wednesday when Vrabel was questioned over the incident by media members.

“It’s something we’re aware of and obviously we want to make great decisions on and off the field,” Vrabel said.

“Any conversations that I’ve had with Stefon will remain between him and I and the club.”

Earlier this month, Diggs’ teammate Austin Hooper expressed how impressed he was by the wideout in practice just five months after tearing his ACL in Week 8 with the Houston Texans last season.

In March the veteran signed a three-year, $69 million deal in Foxborough that includes $26 million guaranteed and protects the Patriots in case Diggs’ knee prevents him from being on the field.

WATCH: Viral Stefon Diggs video featuring unidentified pink substance

He smacked more than ass on that boat. pic.twitter.com/bKU9qdJflP — got me. (@imabout2tweetu) May 27, 2025

Stefon Diggs, in true ‘diva’ style, announces himself to New England

The tag of diva receivers often describes elite, talented wideouts who associate themselves with unapologetic swagger, trash-talking and most importantly – controversy.

This is the first controversy Diggs has become embroiled in since his move to New England but Patriots fans certainly won’t mind after years of dealing with nothing but disappointment in the WR room.

A bit of fire in the belly is more than welcome and despite how the situation may come across, if Diggs can perform to a high level at the same time the fanbase won’t care what he gets up to outside the field.

When he went down with an unfortunate injury last October, Diggs ranked seventh in the league in catches and amassed 496 receiving yards in just seven games.

Continuing at that pace, he would’ve surpassed the 1,000-yard milestone but his NFL future now relies on how well he can bounce back from suffering a major setback.

Diggs earned first-team and second-team All-Pro honors in 2020 and 2022 with the Buffalo Bills alongside four straight Pro Bowl nominations from 2020 to 2023.

Widely regarded as one of the best in his position across the league, Diggs led the league in receiving yards and receptions with the Bills in 2020.

Following his addition, the Patriots are favored to win 11 games in 2025 – up from zero in 2024.