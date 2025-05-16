The New England Patriots are favored to win 11 games in the 2025 NFL season – a stark contrast from an incredible zero in 2024.

Vegas is preparing for a much improved year in Foxborough following an expectedly disappointing campaign in 2024, winning just four of 17.

Jerod Mayo was shown the door after his first year as head coach, leading the Krafts to appoint Mike Vrabel in his place – formerly of the Tennessee Titans who won three Super Bowls as a player in New England.

One shining light through the season was rookie quarterback Drake Maye, selected with the third overall pick in the draft, who has since emerged as of the brightest young prospects in the league.

A Pro Bowler in his first year, Maye threw for 2,276 yards and 15 touchdowns in just 13 games – and rushed for 421 yards (7.8 yards per carry) despite the Patriots not calling any designed runs for the former UNC signal-caller to protect his health.

That rushing production was simply off scrambles, displaying exceptional agility and balance in the pocket to extend plays and burn defenses – leading the NFL in that department since becoming a starter in Week 6.

Standing at 6ft 4in with a cannon of an arm alongside the stats to match the very best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league, everything points to Maye as the ultimate franchise cornerstone.

The Patriots have enjoyed a promising offseason to date, adding Stefon Diggs to a thin wide receiver room on a three-year, $69 million deal – a former first team All-Pro who led the league in receptions and receiving yards in 2020.

New England have taken a chance on Diggs after he suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 8 with the Houston Texans last year, but the 31-year-old is widely regarded as one of the NFL’s elite wideouts and before going down he ranked seventh in the league in catches (47) and tallied 496 receiving yards.

Continuing at that pace, Diggs would have finished with a century of catches for 1,054 yards and Maye deservedly gets a proven WR1 on the roster that should elevate the team’s offense in abundance.

On the other side of the ball, the Patriots signed defensive tackle Milton Williams to a four-year, $104 million deal. Coming off a Super Bowl triumph with the Philadelphia Eagles, Williams established himself as one of the best in his position with five sacks and ten quarterback hits for the top-ranked defense in 2024.

Williams joins Christian Barmore at defensive tackle, who had his 2024 season cut short due to a recurrence of blood clots. Barmore signed a four-year, $92 million contract extension after impressing in 2023 with 64 tackles, 8.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

New England has also strengthened in the linebacker department, bringing in Harold Landry III – who played under Vrabel and Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams with the Titans from 2018 to 2023 – as well as former Las Vegas Raider Robert Spillane.

Spillane enjoyed a successful two years in Nevada, starting every game without fail and totalling 173 tackles with 5.5 sacks. Vrabel is known to hang his coaching hat on the defensive end and the Patriots are sure to be a force to be reckoned with in that regard.

The cornerback room has also been upgraded with Carlton Davis III to partner another one of the NFL’s most promising young talents in Christian Gonzalez which will provide the Patriots with top-level man coverage in the backfield.

Vrabel addressed the gaping hole at offensive tackle in the draft, selecting LSU’s Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick – and signed Morgan Moses to a three-year, $24 million contract in free agency.

The Patriots also drafted explosive playmaker TreVeyon Henderson in the second round out of Ohio State who burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2021, recording 1,248 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns as well as 312 yards and four touchdowns in the air.

After battling injuries over the next few years, Henderson rebounded in style last season to average 7.1 yards per carry for 1,016 yards and ten touchdowns on the ground plus 284 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The double punch of Henderson and existing running back Rhamondre Stevenson, a 1,000-yard threat in 2022, could lift the Patriots offense up to new heights.

New England Patriots Spreads 2025

-3.5 vs Las Vegas Raiders – September 7, 2025

+2.5 @ Miami Dolphins – September 14, 2025

-1.5 vs Pittsburgh Steelers – September 21, 2025

-3.5 vs Carolina Panthers – September 28, 2025

+8.5 @ Buffalo Bills – October 5, 2025

-3.0 vs New Orleans Saints – October 12, 2025

-1.5 @ Tennessee Titans – October 19, 2025

-5.5 vs Cleveland Browns – October 26, 2025

-3.0 vs Atlanta Falcons – November 2, 2025

+4.5 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – November 9, 2025

-5.5 vs New York Jets – November 13, 2025

+4.5 @ Cincinnati Bengals – November 23, 2025

-3.0 vs New York Giants – December 1, 2025

+4.5 vs Buffalo Bills – December 14, 2025

+8.5 @ Baltimore Ravens – December 21, 2025

-1.5 @ New York Jets – December 28, 2025

-2.5 vs Miami Dolphins – January 4, 2026

WATCH: Every Drake Maye passing touchdown in 2024

Every Drake Maye passing touchdown in the 2024 season pic.twitter.com/DwGlobuCmw — Pitless (@pitlessball) January 5, 2025

The Patriots line for regular season wins sit at 8.5 – and considering they’re favored in 11, it might be worth taking odds-against for the over here.

New England has the third-easiest strength of schedule based on last season’s records and if the team can make another few improvements before the trade deadline, a postseason berth looks very much on the cards.

They play nine at Gillette Stadium and don’t have a game west of New Orleans with 15 of 17 outings in the Eastern time zone. Only five teams are projected to fly fewer miles than the Patriots.

Things have been teed up generously for Vrabel’s first year in charge with the team and one of the NFL’s most promising projects should give a good account of themselves in 2025.