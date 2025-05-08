New England Patriots players are impressed by new ‘freak’ wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ offseason workouts in Foxborough coming off a torn ACL.

Diggs opted to join forces with star quarterback Drake Maye in free agency and become a part of an exciting project led by new head coach and former player Mike Vrabel.

In March, the 31-year-old signed a three-year, $69 million deal with the Patriots that includes $26 million guaranteed – nearly 5 months after he was ruled out for the 2024 season in Week 8 with an ACL tear.

Diggs hasn’t been fully cleared for all football activities as he continues his recovery but teammate Austin Hooper described him as a ‘freak’ in offseason workouts so far.

“Energy, man. You can see he’s a freak. I know he just came off what he came off of, and you can see him already with the explosion, the change of direction, the top end.

“It’s like, ‘Dang, dude, it must be nice,’ you know what I mean? I’m really excited to work with a proven veteran, good player in this league.”

When suffering the unfortunate injury against against the Indianapolis Colts on October 27, Diggs ranked seventh in the NFL in catches and tallied 496 receiving yards in eight games.

Over a 17-game season at that pace, he would’ve finished with a century of catches for 1,054 yards and six touchdowns.

WATCH: Stefon Diggs’ first interview as a New England Patriot

Diggs earned First-Team and Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2020 and 2022 with the Buffalo Bills as well as four straight Pro Bowl appearances from 2020 to 2023.

He led the league in receptions and receiving yards in his debut season with the Bills, becoming the fastest wideout to surpass 100 catches with his new team and broke Buffalo’s franchise record in receiving yards.

Diggs is one of four players in NFL history to record four consecutive seasons with 100 or more receptions alongside Antonio Brown, Davante Adams and Marvin Harrison.