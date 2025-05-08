NFL

Patriots players impressed by new ‘freak’ WR Stefon Diggs in voluntary offseason workouts

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Screenshot 2025 05 08 at 14.12.08
Screenshot 2025 05 08 at 14.12.08

New England Patriots players are impressed by new ‘freak’ wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ offseason workouts in Foxborough coming off a torn ACL.

Diggs opted to join forces with star quarterback Drake Maye in free agency and become a part of an exciting project led by new head coach and former player Mike Vrabel.

In March, the 31-year-old signed a three-year, $69 million deal with the Patriots that includes $26 million guaranteed – nearly 5 months after he was ruled out for the 2024 season in Week 8 with an ACL tear.

Diggs hasn’t been fully cleared for all football activities as he continues his recovery but teammate Austin Hooper described him as a ‘freak’ in offseason workouts so far.

“Energy, man. You can see he’s a freak. I know he just came off what he came off of, and you can see him already with the explosion, the change of direction, the top end.

“It’s like, ‘Dang, dude, it must be nice,’ you know what I mean? I’m really excited to work with a proven veteran, good player in this league.”

When suffering the unfortunate injury against against the Indianapolis Colts on October 27, Diggs ranked seventh in the NFL in catches and tallied 496 receiving yards in eight games.

Over a 17-game season at that pace, he would’ve finished with a century of catches for 1,054 yards and six touchdowns.

WATCH: Stefon Diggs’ first interview as a New England Patriot

Diggs earned First-Team and Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2020 and 2022 with the Buffalo Bills as well as four straight Pro Bowl appearances from 2020 to 2023.

He led the league in receptions and receiving yards in his debut season with the Bills, becoming the fastest wideout to surpass 100 catches with his new team and broke Buffalo’s franchise record in receiving yards.

Diggs is one of four players in NFL history to record four consecutive seasons with 100 or more receptions alongside Antonio Brown, Davante Adams and Marvin Harrison.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Screenshot 2025 05 08 at 14.12.08
NFL

LATEST Patriots players impressed by new ‘freak’ WR Stefon Diggs in voluntary offseason workouts

Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 08 2025
Gabe Davis Jags pic
NFL
The Jaguars have released WR Gave Davis one season after signing him to a three-year deal
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 07 2025

In the 2025 NFL draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars had the fifth overall pick. However, they made a deal with the Cleveland Browns to trade up to the #2 pick.  With…

Justin Tucker
NFL
Why has veteran kicker Justin Tucker been released by the Baltimore Ravens and who will replace him?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 06 2025

The Baltimore Ravens have released Justin Tucker after 13 years, with one of the league’s best kickers currently under investigation for improper conduct. Justin Tucker released by the Ravens There…

Abdul Carter Giants pic
NFL
Giants’ rookie Abdul Carter was another player who was prank-called on draft night
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 30 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 30 at 13.31.22
NFL
NFL Hall of Famer claims Shedeur Sanders threw away $30-50 million in pre-draft interviews
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Apr 30 2025
George Kittle 49ers pic
NFL
49ers veteran TE George Kittle signed a massive four-year, $76.4 million extension
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 29 2025
Mel Kiper ESPN pic
NFL
ESPN’s Mel Kiper called the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2025 draft ‘ho-hum’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Apr 28 2025
Arrow to top