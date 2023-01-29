Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce expected to play vs Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs duo Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are both expected to play in today’s AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Patrick Mahomes will play vs Bengals despite high ankle sprain

Despite suffering a high ankle sprain in last week’s divisional round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, star QB Patrick Mahomes is good to go and will start in Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

The 27-year-old was removed from the Chiefs’ injury report on Friday and despite not being fully fit, is expected to lead the Super Bowl LIV champions out against Cincinnati.

After catching his ankle underneath Jaguars’ LB Arden Key, Mahomes left the game to undergo an X-Ray during the second quarter before returning to lead Kansas City to victory.

Chief’s coach Andy Reid confirmed that the 2018 MVP will feature on Sunday and is ready to face the task at hand.

“He looks good. He’s moving around good. He’ll go out and play.”

Patrick Mahomes had a high ankle sprain in Week 1 of 2019. Here's what he did the next two weeks: QB W-L 2-0

Chiefs PPG 30.5

Comp Pct 70.4

Pass YPG 408.5

Pass TD-INT 7-0

Passer Rating 131.6 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 29, 2023

RELATED: Joe Burrow Vs Patrick Mahomes Head-To-Head: Bengals Star Leads 3-0

Travis Kelce expected to play in AFC Championship, listed questionable with back spasms

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed that despite Kelce being listed as questionable on Sunday, the TE is expected to play against the Bengals after experiencing back spasms during practice.

According to NFL betting sites, the Chiefs are -1.5 favorites to win and advance to the Super Bowl, where they will play either the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers.

Kelce caught two TD passes in the divisional round victory over Jacksonville, tallying 98 receiving yards on 14 receptions and his availability offers the hosts a significant boost.

The world will be watching as the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals to head-to-head once again in the AFC Championship game at the Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.

Content You May Like