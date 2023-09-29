In a week two loss to the Saints, Panthers’ rookie QB Bryce Young injured his ankle. The 22-year-old was not able to play in Week 3. Veteran QB Andy Dalton played a solid game for the Panthers and almost led the team to a win. After just one week off, it looks like Young will be back in action this Sunday.

Last week, Young missed every day of practice. The rookie QB is lucky he can recover quickly and be ready for Week 4. His ankle injury doesn’t seem to be too serious. This Sunday, the Panthers and Vikings are both 0-3 heading into their Week 4 matchup.

Will Bryce Young be able to lead the Panthers to their first win of the 2023 season?

Update: #Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young has been cleared and will start against the #Vikings on Sunday. https://t.co/SloEvMaRCH pic.twitter.com/mGepvEGAVM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 29, 2023



After missing every practice last week due to injury, Bryce Young was available and healthy for every practice for Week 4. Head coach Frank Reich said that Young had his best day of practice this week on Friday. That’s a positive sign for the Panthers who are desperate for a win. This season, the Panthers are 24th in the NFL with (18.0) points per game.

Without Young last week, the Panthers scored a season-high 27 points with Andy Dalton as QB. He threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-27 loss. In the two games that Young has started this season, the Falcons are averaging (13.5) points per game. The Panthers clearly need Young to get more comfortable in their organization and used to the speed and physicality of the NFL. Getting real-time game experience is the best way to do that.

#Panthers QB Bryce Young was a full participant with his ankle injury and he’s off the injury report. Good to go. Meanwhile, RB Miles Sanders (groin) is questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2023



The Carolina Panthers will be hosting the Minnesota Vikings this weekend at 1:00 p.m. EST. Minnesota is (-4.5) heading into this Week 4 matchup. Carolina is (+180) ML to win at home.