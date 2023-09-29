NFL

Panthers Injury Report: Bryce Young was cleared and will play in Week 4 vs. the Vikings

In a week two loss to the Saints, Panthers’ rookie QB Bryce Young injured his ankle. The 22-year-old was not able to play in Week 3. Veteran QB Andy Dalton played a solid game for the Panthers and almost led the team to a win. After just one week off, it looks like Young will be back in action this Sunday. 

Last week, Young missed every day of practice. The rookie QB is lucky he can recover quickly and be ready for Week 4. His ankle injury doesn’t seem to be too serious. This Sunday, the Panthers and Vikings are both 0-3 heading into their Week 4 matchup.

Will Bryce Young be able to lead the Panthers to their first win of the 2023 season?


After missing every practice last week due to injury, Bryce Young was available and healthy for every practice for Week 4. Head coach Frank Reich said that Young had his best day of practice this week on Friday. That’s a positive sign for the Panthers who are desperate for a win. This season, the Panthers are 24th in the NFL with (18.0) points per game.

Without Young last week, the Panthers scored a season-high 27 points with Andy Dalton as QB. He threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-27 loss. In the two games that Young has started this season, the Falcons are averaging (13.5) points per game. The Panthers clearly need Young to get more comfortable in their organization and used to the speed and physicality of the NFL. Getting real-time game experience is the best way to do that.


The Carolina Panthers will be hosting the Minnesota Vikings this weekend at 1:00 p.m. EST. Minnesota is (-4.5) heading into this Week 4 matchup.  Carolina is (+180) ML to win at home.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
