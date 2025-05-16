MLB

Mookie Betts Makes Athletics Pay After Oakland Decided To Intentionally Walk Shohei Ohtani

Louis Fargher
Sports Editor
Los Angeles Dodgers Star, Mookie Betts, punished the Oakland Athletics with a punishing hit after the Athletics intentionally walked Shohei Ohtani.

Mookie Betts Punishes Athletics For Shohei Ohtani Walk Decision

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a 2-1 win over the Oakland Athletics across the three-game series as the Dodgers ended the final game in dominant fashion – winning 19-2.

It was a rather impressive turnaround for the Los Angeles franchise after losing the opening meeting against the Athletics 11-1 and scoring five in the eighth inning to win 9-3 in the second matchup.

However, the main talking point from the third and final match between the two, came after the Athletics opted to intentionally walk Shohei Ohtani in the seventh inning.

This meant that Ohtani was sent to the first-base instead of attempting to strike the ball and the next pitch would be heading to Dodgers player, Mookie Betts.

Ohtani had been on fire in the match, as the highest paid player in the MLB hit two home runs during the Dodgers’ 19-2 win and was back to his sparkling best.

So, initially this looked like a clever play from the Athletics as Betts had not made a hit from his last seven attempts, however, the 32-year-old chose the perfect time to change that.

His strike cannoned off the bat with a slight right-aim on it and scored a further two runs for his side and on his way around the bases he could be heard screaming ‘Yeah!’.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts, spoke about Mookie Betts’ recent poor form and how a moment like this could be the spark that is needed to bring the 32-year-old back to his best.

Roberts said: “Sometimes that kind of unlocks a player and Betts? He doesn’t hold grudges, but he does take notes. I get it. I would not want to pitch to Shohei either. But you still gotta deal with me (Betts).”

 

