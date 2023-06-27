The NFL International Series expanded to Germany last season, bringing football back to a country where its popularity is undeniable. After soccer, it is considered to be the second-most popular sport in the country, and the fans proved that with the tickets that went on sale on Tuesday.

Tickets For NFL Germany Game Sells Out In 15 Minutes

Tickets for #Chiefs vs #Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany went on sale at noon local time today. It took just 15 minutes for it to sell out. Fans received a message showing that more than 1 million people (!!) were ahead of them in the queue. Wild demand to see the NFL in Germany. pic.twitter.com/daV8nd7f8j — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 27, 2023

American football gained popularity in Germany during the NFL Europe era. There were five German teams that were a part of the league that went defunct in 2007, and the league has been trying to get the sport back in the country ever since. The International Series has been played in London since 2007 and expanded to Mexico in 2016, but Germany patiently waited.

The game finally made its return last year, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Seattle Seahawks in front of 69,811 people at Allianz Arena in Munch. It was the first of four years of games scheduled in Germany, and this coming season’s version will be an AFC battle between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.

The international fans are in for a treat. The high-powered Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions, and they’re taking on a team that has one of the most exciting up-and-coming rosters in the NFL. And based on what we saw with the ticket sales, the German people are fully aware of the quality matchup that they have on their hands.

Hill Won’t Get To Play In Arrowhead

INSANE ticket demand to see the Dolphins and Chiefs in Germany this season. 🤯#NFL pic.twitter.com/sdpC1e8CU0 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) June 27, 2023

According to Ari Meirov on Twitter, it took just 15 minutes for tickets to the game to sell out. Fans received messages with where they stood in line, and it was reported that some had more than 1 million people in front of them in the queue for game passes.

Bringing football back to Germany is certainly beneficial for the NFL and for the game of football, but it is a bit of a disappointment for the fans of the two involved teams this season. There has been plenty made about Tyreek Hill’s departure from Kansas City and how it sat with the fans, and people on both sides were in high anticipation of the wide receiver’s return to Kansas City.

The game will take place on November 5th. The New England Patriots will take on the Indianapolis Colts in the same stadium the following week.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like