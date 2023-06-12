Mahomes, Other Chiefs Players Dominate PFF Position Rankings

The Kansas City Chiefs have been the premiere team in the NFL for some time now, thanks in large part to excellent roster construction. The team routinely has some of the top players in the league at their respective positions, and this year is no different, according to the Pro Football Focus off-season player rankings.

Fresh off of yet another Super Bowl victory, Andy Reid and company are favored to hoist the Lombardi Trophy once again when next February rolls around. They’ll enter the season with high expectations, and have one of the most talented depth charts in the NFL.

Chiefs Players Are Best At Their Positions, Says PFF

PFF recently ranked the best players at each position across the league, and the Chiefs were overwhelming in being mainstays at the top.

It began with Patrick Mahomes, fresh off of his second league MVP award and second Super Bowl championship. He is widely considered to be the best player in the NFL, and certainly the most talented quarterback, year after year. To use a quote directly from the PFF rankings, Mahomes is “the standard by which all NFL quarterbacks are now measured.”

One of his skill players on offense is the best at his position, too. Travis Kelce seems to set new tight end records every season, and has been one of the most dominant pass catchers in the game in recent years, regardless of position. He and Mahomes form a nearly-unstoppable duo, and they’ll look to continue their dominance in 2023.

Mahomes, Kelce, Humphry Are All Dominant

But it doesn’t end there. Creed Humphry has only played two seasons in Kansas City, but he has already become a dominant force. He is the best run blocking center in the game, and is ranked by PFF to be the best at the position overall. He has stiff competition in Jason Kelce, but was able to edge him out on the list.

Joe Thuney, one of the team’s offensive guards, is ranked 5th amongst his peers.

It isn’t just the offense that gets the accolades. Chris Jones was one of the most underrated interior defensive linemen last season, but is apparently now getting his recognition. He is ranked #2 on the list at his position, behind only Aaron Donald.

