Mecole Hardman signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets during the offseason in hopes of being a part of a special, Aaron Rodgers-led offense. But things haven’t gone the way that both sides envisioned, and according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, New York is looking for trade options to rid themselves of the 5th year NFL pro.

NFL Rumors: Chiefs Could Be In The Market To Bring Back Hardman

The #Jets are looking at options for Mecole Hardman, including a potential trade, per league sources. Hardman was inactive Sunday and has not been in the plans despite signing a one-year, $4M free agency deal with upside to $5.5M. Jets can find him a new home and more playing… pic.twitter.com/zHphIuhPP3 — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 10, 2023

Hardman was a solid wide receiver and statistical producer during the first four years of his career. He was never tops in targets, always fighting for catches behind the likes of Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and other wide receivers for the Kansas City Chiefs. But he had 500+ yard seasons in each of his first three, and scored a combined 16 touchdowns over his tenure.

He simply hasn’t been a part of the Jets’ plans. Hardman has just one single catch so far on the year, a six yard gain that came in the 4th quarter of the team’s Week 3 game against the Cowboys. He has played in a total of 22 offensive snaps (10%), as it has been Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard who have gotten a bulk of the catches for the team. In fact, no other wide receiver on the roster has more than 3 catches so far.

So which NFL team could possibly trade for Hardman? There is one obvious answer.

Mahomes Needs Help, Especially With Kelce Ailing

#Jets are shopping WR Mecole Hardman (ESPN). The WR was inactive Sunday and has just 1 reception all season. He signed a 1-year, $4M deal this offseason and hasn’t been involved at all. pic.twitter.com/jwqOANmMMV — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) October 10, 2023

While they did win the Super Bowl last season with an average-at-best receiving group, the Kansas City Chiefs need help at the position. Travis Kelce is of course the team’s number one target and an all-time great one at that, but the receiver room is a question mark. In terms of total catches, Rashee Rice, Kadarius Toney, and Justin Watson lead the way, which isn’t exactly the most stellar group of players that you’d want while vying for another championship.

Could Hardman return to the team that drafted him and be of assistance in their pursuit of back-to-back titles? Or could a team like the Panthers, who have been rumored to be in the market for a wide receiver, swoop in and make a deal?

The NFL trade deadline isn’t until October 31st.

