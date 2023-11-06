NFL

Super Bowl Odds: Ravens Jump Into Top-5, Dolphins & Cowboys Fall

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
20fe5b20 7c12 11ee bddf 0a64a7b89279
20fe5b20 7c12 11ee bddf 0a64a7b89279

The Kansas City Chiefs entered the week as the slight favorite over the Philadelphia Eagles on the Super Bowl odds board, and there wasn’t much change at the top after the two teams had decisive victories over conference opponents on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes and company are still the favorites at +500 and Philly isn’t far behind at +525, but there was some serious movement further down the board on Sunday evening.

Super Bowl Odds: Chiefs Stay At The Top, Eagles Not Far Behind

The 49ers round out the top-3 at +550, as they were on a bye week, holding their record steady at 5-3. But there is a new team that has broken their way into the top-5, and they are looking like they could be the team to beat in the AFC.

The Baltimore Ravens entered the weekend at +1300, the 7th-shortest odds of any team. But their dominating win over the formidable Seahawks was enough to boost them into the top-5 of teams with the shortest Super Bowl odds with a +900. Their record is the second-best in the AFC to only the Chiefs, and it can be argued that John Harbaugh’s team has been more impressive through the first nine weeks of the season.

Bet on Ravens To Win Super Bowl (+900) at BetOnline

Another riser was the Cincinnati Bengals, who seem to have put their early season woes behind them. Joe Burrow and company have come out with two straight massive victories over Super Bowl contenders, which has boosted their stock and has them sitting at +1200. Still ahead of them are the Dolphins and Cowboys at +1100 each, who saw their odds fall after tough losses on Sunday.

Top-10 Starting To Take Shape To Start Second Half

The team that the Bengals beat on Sunday night was the Buffalo Bills, and their designation continues to rise after a rocky October. They are currently sitting at +1600, the last of the teams with a number smaller than +2000. They are still sitting behind the Detroit Lions, who are tied with the Bengals at +1200.

The top-10 is starting to take shape more than half way though the season, and we will start to see the teams on the back end start to have their numbers rise as the weeks pass. The top two spots will likely remain the same as both the Chiefs and Eagles will be on their bye weeks in Week 10, but something has to give, as they will meet each other in a potential (likely?) Super Bowl preview on November 20th.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 17264706370
NFL

LATEST Vikings News: Justin Jefferson Could Return In The Coming Weeks

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  59min
rsz joe burrow bengals bills
NFL
Joe Burrow Is Now 5-1 In His Career Against Patrick Mahomes & Josh Allen
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h

The 2023 NFL season started off slow for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. But after posting a 1-3 record through the first four games, they have now won four…

Zach Wilson
NFL
Zach Wilson Player Prop Picks vs LA Chargers
Author image Olly Taliku  •  2h

See below expert player prop picks from SportsLens for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson as he goes up against the LA Chargers on Monday Night Football. Zach Wilson Player Prop…

Justin Herbert
NFL
Justin Herbert Player Prop Picks vs New York Jets
Author image Olly Taliku  •  3h
Daniel Jones knee injury pic
NFL
Giants Injury Report: Daniel Jones is feared to have torn his ACL and could miss the rest of 2023 for New York
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  5h
Joshua Dobbs Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings’ Joshua Dobbs could be the QB that helps lead Minnesota to the playoffs in 2023
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  6h
Dallas Goedert injury pic
NFL
Eagles Injury Report: Dallas Goedert (forearm fracture) is likely heading to the IR for Philidelphia
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  6h
Arrow to top