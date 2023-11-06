The Kansas City Chiefs entered the week as the slight favorite over the Philadelphia Eagles on the Super Bowl odds board, and there wasn’t much change at the top after the two teams had decisive victories over conference opponents on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes and company are still the favorites at +500 and Philly isn’t far behind at +525, but there was some serious movement further down the board on Sunday evening.

Super Bowl Odds: Chiefs Stay At The Top, Eagles Not Far Behind

Entering bye week with a Deutschland dub 😁 #VictoryMonday pic.twitter.com/kqrUznLnqb — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 6, 2023

The 49ers round out the top-3 at +550, as they were on a bye week, holding their record steady at 5-3. But there is a new team that has broken their way into the top-5, and they are looking like they could be the team to beat in the AFC.

The Baltimore Ravens entered the weekend at +1300, the 7th-shortest odds of any team. But their dominating win over the formidable Seahawks was enough to boost them into the top-5 of teams with the shortest Super Bowl odds with a +900. Their record is the second-best in the AFC to only the Chiefs, and it can be argued that John Harbaugh’s team has been more impressive through the first nine weeks of the season.

Another riser was the Cincinnati Bengals, who seem to have put their early season woes behind them. Joe Burrow and company have come out with two straight massive victories over Super Bowl contenders, which has boosted their stock and has them sitting at +1200. Still ahead of them are the Dolphins and Cowboys at +1100 each, who saw their odds fall after tough losses on Sunday.

Top-10 Starting To Take Shape To Start Second Half

“Those guys are playing lights out every week.” Lamar showed his defense some love after a historic @Ravens win. 🎤 @tracywolfson pic.twitter.com/hvpWNP5gm7 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 5, 2023

The team that the Bengals beat on Sunday night was the Buffalo Bills, and their designation continues to rise after a rocky October. They are currently sitting at +1600, the last of the teams with a number smaller than +2000. They are still sitting behind the Detroit Lions, who are tied with the Bengals at +1200.

The top-10 is starting to take shape more than half way though the season, and we will start to see the teams on the back end start to have their numbers rise as the weeks pass. The top two spots will likely remain the same as both the Chiefs and Eagles will be on their bye weeks in Week 10, but something has to give, as they will meet each other in a potential (likely?) Super Bowl preview on November 20th.