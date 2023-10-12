A lot has gone wrong for the Denver Broncos to start the 2023 season. Their offense has been shaky and not consistent enough to win games. Additionally, they have one of the worst defenses in the league. Through five games, their defense is allowing (450.6) yards per contest to their opponents.

Denver was in desperate need of something positive to happen and they may have gotten a small sliver of hope. Their TE Greg Dulcich is expected to be taken off the IR before the game tonight. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Dulcich will be activated to the 53-man roster for tonight’s game. It may not be a huge one. but expect to see Dulcich play a role tonight on offense for the Broncos.

Greg Dulcich is set to return from the IR after missing the last four games for Denver

#Broncos expected to activate tight end Greg Dulcich off IR, per source. Dulcich was listed as questionable for the #Chiefs game with a hamstring injury. Usage still unclear but he’s set to re-enter lineup barring surprise. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 12, 2023



In Denver’s Week 1 loss to the Raiders, Greg Dulcich injured his hamstring. The 23-year-old had two catches for 22 yards and did not return. He was placed on the IR and missed the Broncos’ last four games. After being healthy enough to return, the 21-day practice window was opened up for Dulcich earlier this week.

Last season, Dulcich was a rookie TE for Denver out of UCLA. He played in 10 of their 17 games last season and made six starts. Unfortunately, hamstring injuries have been a recurring issue for Dulcich in his young career. Dulcich missed the final two games of the 2022 season on the IR with a hamstring strain/pull.

The Broncos are expected to activate TE Greg Dulcich off IR, per @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/fOn48XXvTY — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 12, 2023



While Dulcich has been out, Adam Trautman has been getting most of Denver’s playing time at tight end. This is his first season with the Broncos after three seasons with the Saints. He has nine catches for 60 yards and one touchdown in five games played and three starts. When Dulcich is healthy, expect him to be the primary TE that is featured in Denevr’s offense.