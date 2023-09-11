NFL

NFL Expert Picks: Colin Cowherd Goes 0-5 On His Picks From Week 1

Anthony R. Cardenas
Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports makes NFL picks based on spreads for each week of the season, and broadcasts and talks about them on his show The Herd. Being a plugged in media member and avid sports watcher and football fan, you would think that Cowherd would have at least a slight advantage when picking the results of games. But he couldn’t have done any worse with his selections over the weekend, starting his season with an 0-5 record.

Cowherd Has Abysmal Start To NFL Picks

Cowherd made his picks on Friday’s episode of The Herd. In a segment called “Colin’s Blazin’ 5”, he went into detail with all of his selections, which contain some hilariously bad takes now that we have been through one week of NFL action.

He started by picking the Steelers to cover 2.5 points against the 49ers, stating that they are healthy and have young emerging stars on offense. He then said that Pittsburgh’s defense could go toe-to-toe with San Francisco’s, citing their strong finish from last year. The 49ers won 30-7, and at one point, had 199 total yards to the Steelers’ 1.

Then, Cowherd chose the Colts to not only cover the 4-point spread, but defeat the Jaguars outright in the upset of the week. Jacksonville won 31-21. He came somewhat close on his picks for the Patriots and Chargers, who both missed a push with their spreads by a single point. But Cowherd went the wrong way on both of them.

And then of course there were Giants, who Cowherd picked to cover 3.5 points, and eventually lost by 40.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
