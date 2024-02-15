Betting

NFL Odds: Could Stefon Diggs Play For The Chiefs In 2024?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
1963504462.0 ezgif.com resize
1963504462.0 ezgif.com resize

While the Super Bowl has eluded them, the Buffalo Bills have been one of the best regular season teams in the NFL over the past few years. Their rise to prominence has been thanks in large part to quarterback Josh Allen turning into an MVP candidate, who has been aided by wide receiver Stefon Diggs being his #1 target.

But almost as reliable as the connection is between the two, the unhappiness that is often displayed by Diggs is hard to ignore.

NFL: Could Stefon Diggs Have A New Home In 2024?

There have been rumblings seemingly every off-season about the wide receiver potentially looking for a new home. No notions have come to fruition, obviously, but there is once again chatter this time around after Buffalo’s playoff failures.

The folks at BetOnline have released odds on where Stefon Diggs might end up if he leaves the Bills, and we take a look at some of the more interesting bets on the board:

Kansas City Chiefs +200

Would Diggs go and play for the team that has proved to be Buffalo’s kryptonite in the postseason? The Chiefs are Super Bowl champions, but still will be looking to upgrade their receiving core after the unit was much maligned during the regular season.

Diggs’ career truly took off when he arrived in Buffalo and began catching passes from Josh Allen. It would be interesting to see if and how his production would increase if his quarterback was Patrick Mahomes. But would the Bills actually make a trade with such a rival?

Bet on Diggs To The Chiefs (+200) at BetOnline

Dallas Cowboys +300

Not far behind the Chiefs on the odds board are the Cowboys. Another team that has dealt with plenty of disappointment, Dallas is always on the search for the next star player, and Jerry Jones will be looking to finally capitalize on his team finishing 12-4 in each of the last three seasons.

The team already has a legit #1 option in CeeDee Lamb, but adding Diggs to the mix would give them arguably the top receiving duo in the NFL.

Bet on Diggs To The Cowboys (+300) at BetOnline

Baltimore Ravens +1000

Another contending team that could use some receiver help is the Ravens. The team had a respectable duo in Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. in 2023, but an upgrade is certainly needed if Lamar Jackson and company hope to run back an MVP performance.

Baltimore is somewhat of a long shot when it comes to acquiring Diggs, under the same notion that Buffalo likely wouldn’t want him playing for a fellow AFC contender.

Bet on Diggs To The Ravens (+1000) at BetOnline
Arrow to top