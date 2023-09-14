When Aaron Rodgers sat down on the MetLife Stadium turf on Monday night, the expectations for the New York Jets 2023 season came crashing down. They’d be without the star quarterback for the season, one that they’d spent all offseason building their team around, causing a giant shift in the team’s Super Bowl odds and overall outlook on the season.

Hackett Believes That Aaron Rodgers Will Be Back In 2024

On IG, Aaron Rodgers posted: “The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again.” pic.twitter.com/hdESkLebfr — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2023

But this isn’t your typical quarterback injury. Rodgers is just a couple of months away from turning 40 years old, an age that very few QBs see success after. His last five seasons in Green Bay were spent in relative good health, but he’d be playing behind a new offensive line on a new playing surface in New York, two things that proved to be detrimental to him within moments of the opening game.

The 2023 season isn’t the only thing in question for Aaron Rodgers. Given his age and current situation, there are plenty who believe that his career could be over completely. Achilles injuries require an extended recovery time of over 9 months, and it is unclear whether he will choose to put himself through the rehabilitation process in order to come back for another year.

Rodgers Will Be Rehabbing At 40 Years Old

A very optimistic Nathaniel Hackett responded with a confident “oh yeah” when asked if he believes Aaron Rodgers will return next season. “Whenever Aaron’s got his mind set on something, good luck for anybody who wants to change his mind.”pic.twitter.com/9weYPehAFT — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 14, 2023

According to Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, Rodgers will be back in 2024, and it doesn’t sound like he has much doubt about it:

Oh yeah. I mean, whenever Aaron’s got his mind set on something, good luck for anyone who wants to change his mind.

Hackett knows Rodgers and his tendencies well, having spent a couple of seasons with the QB in Green Bay between 2019 and 2021. The two were paired up this season, which raised the expectations even further, but Hackett is banking on the two working together next year, too.

There are a couple of wagers available at BetOnline that are centered around the topic. The first asks if Aaron Rodgers will retire before Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, with “No” getting a designation of -500. The other asks if he will be playing for the Jets during Week 1 of 2024, of which “Yes” is -200.

The Jets have seen their Super Bowl odds drop from +1700 to +4000 over the past couple of days.

