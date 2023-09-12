Betting

NFL Odds: Who Will The Jets Sign To Replace Aaron Rodgers?

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
rsz 230912093100 aaron rodgers 0911
rsz 230912093100 aaron rodgers 0911

The New York Jets suffered a complete nightmare scenario on Monday night, losing Aaron Rodgers on the team’s first drive with an apparent achillies injury. An MRI still needs to be performed and there are no official reports as of yet, but based on the video and how Rodgers exited the field, there is plenty of reason for concern for the season, and perhaps the quarterback’s career.

Jets Could Be In Limbo After Aaron Rodgers Injury

It is a devastating blow to the team that had drawn all eyes of the football and sports world over the past few months. Rodgers was supposed to be the answer, the best quarterback that the franchise ever had on its roster, and expectations were sky-high for the 2023 season.

It all came crashing down on his 4th play from scrimmage, when his leg appeared to “pop” as he was taken down for a sack. The stadium that was a raucous party just moments before became dead quiet as Rodgers limped to his feet and off of the field.

Zach Wilson took over for the rest of the game, putting the Jets right back in the same situation they were a year ago, with the exact same face at quarterback.

Odds For Who Jets Will Sign To Replace Him

But is he going to be the answer for the rest of the season should Rodgers be out? Or will the Jets go out and try and trade for or sign a veteran? At the very least, they’ll need to fill a roster spot if they choose to ride with Wilson. Odds have been released at BetOnline for which player the Jets will go after. Here are some of the most interesting names and their odds:

Nick Foles +300

The well-traveled backup has Super Bowl experience, but is far removed from that magical run back in 2017. The Jets would be his 4th team in 5 years, having played for the Colts in 2022. He has started 19 games over the past 5 seasons for the Eagles, Jaguars, Bears, and Colts, and has a 7-12 record. He threw 21 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in those contests. Foles is currently a free agent.

Bet on Jets Sign Nick Foles (+300) at BetOnline

Cooper Rush +1000

Rush has had some recent success as Dak Prescott’s backup, keeping the Cowboys afloat last season when their starter was forced to miss time. Perhaps the oddsmakers think he is expendable now that Dallas has Trey Lance on the roster, and believe that the Jets could come calling about a trade.

Tom Brady +2000

Say it ain’t so. Any rumors about Tom Brady returning have been centered around the Las Vegas Raiders, and that seemed far-fetched at the moment. Would the greatest quarterback of all time come out of retirement in order to play for the franchise that he spent years destroying? It is extremely doubtful, yet the oddsmakers have the line at +2000 on this one.

Bet on Jets Sign Tom Brady (+2000) at BetOnline

Tim Tebow +15000

If you scroll down all the way to the bottom of the list, you’ll find names like Russell Wilson at +7500, and even Ryan Fitzpatrick coming in at +7500. But the quarterback with the longest odds on the board is a former Jets player. Tim Tebow comes in at +15000 to replce Aaron Rodgers.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
BQSP4NTJMZHNZIUNCADQD7NLTM
Betting

LATEST Bettor wins almost $4 million on Cowboys spread and Tony Pollard TD vs Giants

Author image Joe Lyons  •  21h
rsz r1221535 1296x729 16 9
Betting
NFL Odds: Dan Campbell Is Currently Favored To Win Coach Of The Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 9 2023

The NFL season started off with a bang on Thursday night, as the up-and-coming Detroit Lions were able to travel into Arrowhead Stadium and defeat the defending Super Bowl Champions…

rsz ffff
Betting
NFL Odds: Jalen Hurts Now The MVP Favorite After Mahomes, Chiefs Loss To Lions
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Sep 9 2023

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs entered the 2023 NFL season as the favorites across the board. The team not only have the shortest odds of any to win…

Israel Adesanya UFC
Betting
Lucky Block UFC 293 Betting Offer: 200% Bonus Up To €10,000 + 50 Free Spins For Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland At UFC 293
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Sep 8 2023
Israel Adesanya UFC
Betting
XBet UFC 293 Betting Offer: Get $500 In Free Bets For Adesanya vs Strickland At UFC 293
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Sep 8 2023
Israel Adesanya UFC
Betting
Jazz Sports UFC 293 Betting Offer: $1000 In Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland UFC 293 Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Sep 8 2023
UFC 293 Adesanya vs Strickland 1
Betting
Bovada UFC 293 Betting Offer: Get $750 In UFC 293 Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Free Bets
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Sep 8 2023
Arrow to top