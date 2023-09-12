NFL Odds: Who Will The Jets Sign To Replace Aaron Rodgers?

The New York Jets suffered a complete nightmare scenario on Monday night, losing Aaron Rodgers on the team’s first drive with an apparent achillies injury. An MRI still needs to be performed and there are no official reports as of yet, but based on the video and how Rodgers exited the field, there is plenty of reason for concern for the season, and perhaps the quarterback’s career.

Jets Could Be In Limbo After Aaron Rodgers Injury

Aaron Rodgers was injured and helped off the field on the first Jets drive vs. the Bills. pic.twitter.com/vtKHRW566V — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2023

It is a devastating blow to the team that had drawn all eyes of the football and sports world over the past few months. Rodgers was supposed to be the answer, the best quarterback that the franchise ever had on its roster, and expectations were sky-high for the 2023 season.

It all came crashing down on his 4th play from scrimmage, when his leg appeared to “pop” as he was taken down for a sack. The stadium that was a raucous party just moments before became dead quiet as Rodgers limped to his feet and off of the field.

Zach Wilson took over for the rest of the game, putting the Jets right back in the same situation they were a year ago, with the exact same face at quarterback.

Odds For Who Jets Will Sign To Replace Him

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said they fear Aaron Rodgers ruptured his Achilles. His season would be over. pic.twitter.com/tmTzRpctSi — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2023

But is he going to be the answer for the rest of the season should Rodgers be out? Or will the Jets go out and try and trade for or sign a veteran? At the very least, they’ll need to fill a roster spot if they choose to ride with Wilson. Odds have been released at BetOnline for which player the Jets will go after. Here are some of the most interesting names and their odds:

Nick Foles +300

The well-traveled backup has Super Bowl experience, but is far removed from that magical run back in 2017. The Jets would be his 4th team in 5 years, having played for the Colts in 2022. He has started 19 games over the past 5 seasons for the Eagles, Jaguars, Bears, and Colts, and has a 7-12 record. He threw 21 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in those contests. Foles is currently a free agent.

Cooper Rush +1000

Rush has had some recent success as Dak Prescott’s backup, keeping the Cowboys afloat last season when their starter was forced to miss time. Perhaps the oddsmakers think he is expendable now that Dallas has Trey Lance on the roster, and believe that the Jets could come calling about a trade.

Tom Brady +2000

Say it ain’t so. Any rumors about Tom Brady returning have been centered around the Las Vegas Raiders, and that seemed far-fetched at the moment. Would the greatest quarterback of all time come out of retirement in order to play for the franchise that he spent years destroying? It is extremely doubtful, yet the oddsmakers have the line at +2000 on this one.

Tim Tebow +15000

If you scroll down all the way to the bottom of the list, you’ll find names like Russell Wilson at +7500, and even Ryan Fitzpatrick coming in at +7500. But the quarterback with the longest odds on the board is a former Jets player. Tim Tebow comes in at +15000 to replce Aaron Rodgers.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like