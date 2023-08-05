NBA

NBA Players React To Tax Hits On Anthony Davis’ New Contract

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz bbdvrbw5n0yb5sbhdstu
rsz bbdvrbw5n0yb5sbhdstu

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers agreed to a 3-year contract extension on Friday, which qualified as the richest annual extension in NBA history. The $186 million deal ties him to the franchise through 2028, and will bring his total earnings from the team to $270 million. The extension will pay Davis $62 million per season when it kicks in.

NBA Players React To Anthony Davis Contract Taxes

So while we can envision Davis laughing all the way to the bank, the reality of the situation is marred by taxes, especially in the state of California.

Federal income tax will shave $22.9 million annually off of the $62 million, and that is just the start. There is a $6 million NBA escrow charge, he pays FICA and Medicare like the rest of us, and there is a $1.8 million “jock tax”. That is all on top of the California tax and his agent fees.

So while it may look like he just became one of the richest players in the league, Davis winds up taking home less than half of that $62 million. According to Andrew Petcash on Twitter, the total that Anthony Davis takes home annually is $24 million.

Giannis Will Be In Line For Massive Deal

It seems that some current NBA players are as surprised to hear about the ridiculous percentage of Davis’ money that will be taxed, including Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo will likely get his own taste of the taxation when he signs his mega deal within the next couple of years. The income laws are obviously different from California and Wisconsin, but Giannis will sign the richest deal in league history when he is eligible, and his bottom line will feel the effects, too.

Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox chimed in too:

Davis has struggled with health and remaining on the floor, but the Lakers are hoping that things will change in that respect. LeBron James is entering the twilight years of his career, and the front office is banking on Davis being his running mate and taking some of the load off of the aging body.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
2022 preseason power 25 photo shoot montverde academy photo matt christopher85
NBA

LATEST Bradley Beal Reportedly Beaten By High Schooler Cooper Flagg In 1-on-1

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 2 2023
16905580058854
NBA
Luka Dončić Is Looking Slimmer As He Prepares For FIBA World Cup
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 2 2023

Luka Dončić has risen to be one of the most popular and dominant players in the NBA. He was and still is considered to be a generational talent, and has…

rsz 220323041553 01 trae young 03222022
NBA
Trae Young Is The Most Overrated Player In NBA, According To Player Poll
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 1 2023

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks had something of a down year in 2022-23 after a hot start to his career, and there may be a reason for that, according…

rsz merlin 145558734 214af566 590e 4977 9f23 b82ac36ad3c1 superjumbo
NBA
Kevin Durant Opens Up About His Relationship With Draymond Green
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 29 2023
rsz gettyimages 1245819252 1
NBA
NBA: Tatum, Giannis Should Pass Jaylen Brown For Largest Contract Next Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 27 2023
rsz 1587138771073
NBA
Dwyane Wade On Allen Iverson: “I Want To Give Him His Flowers”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 27 2023
rsz 221111005636 01 nba commissioner adam silver
NBA
NBA Targeting The Casual Fan With New In-Season Tournament
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 27 2023
Arrow to top