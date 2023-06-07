Tyler Herro could be nearing his return, and there is hope that he will play at some point during the 2023 NBA Finals. But according to former player Paul Pierce, he might want to consider not coming back at all.

NBA Finals: Paul Pierce Says Martin Is Better Than Herro

“[Tyler] Herro getting hurt might have been a blessing in disguise for [the Heat] because we see what Caleb Martin done turned into. Because Caleb Martin is better than Herro. I said it.” —Paul Pierce (via @shobasketball)pic.twitter.com/iAOeLBufSS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 7, 2023

The Miami Heat have overcome immeasurable odds over the last 6 weeks. They have become the 2nd team in NBA history to qualify for the Finals as an 8-seed, taking out the two best teams in the league along the way, and were able to win their first game in the city of Denver since 2016 on Sunday.

They’ve done all of it without the services of Herro. The team’s third leading scorer suffered a broken hand in Game 1 of the opening series against the Bucks, and it looked as though his year was over. But now that Miami has unexpectedly extended its season, there is a chance that Herro could take the court before it’s over.

He shouldn’t according to Pierce, who boldly claimed that Caleb Martin is the better player on while speaking on Kevin Garnett’s show:

“If I’m Miami, how do you even play him? They got a rhythm going…Herro getting hurt might have been a blessing in disguise for them because we see what Caleb Martin done turned in to. Because Caleb Martin is better than Herro. I said it. He better than Herro.”

It is most certainly a loaded statement from Pierce. It would be hard to judge the players next to each other given the sample size, but it may have been safer to say that the Heat are better with Martin instead of saying flat out that he’s the better NBA player.

Coach Spo provides an update on the status of Tyler Herro pic.twitter.com/3MhheZkMe0 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 6, 2023

But Herro agrees with at least part of Pierce’s words. When speaking about his injury before Game 2, Herro said that he has concerns about his presence disrupting the team’s flow, and that he was considering not returning at all no matter how the hand healed.

Garnett responded to Pierce:

“I am not saying that. I am saying that he is playing great basketball at a great time.”

There is still no word on the availability of Tyler Herro ahead of tonight’s Game 3. It was reported that the prime target date would have been Game 4, but the entire situation is up in the air given the player’s recent comments.

The Nuggets are 2 point favorites tonight in Miami.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like