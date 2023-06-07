NBA

NBA Finals: Erik Spoelstra Apologizes To Reporter For Game 2 Comments

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz usatsi 20149760 168386351 lowres e1678395465657
rsz usatsi 20149760 168386351 lowres e1678395465657

The NBA Finals are an intense and passionate time for everyone involved, and Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra let some of his emotions get the best of him during his press conference following Game 2.

NBA Finals: Spoelstra Apologizes To Reporter After Game 2 Comments

ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne was posing a question to Spoelstra after the Heat had just pulled off a close-fought victory. She was wondering about Miami’s strategy against the most dominant center in the game, given that the Nuggets tend to struggle as a team in the win column when Nikola Jokić puts up huge scoring numbers.

Shelburne was in the middle of posing a question about whether Miami’s game plan was to attempt to turn Jokic into a scorer rather than a passer, pointing out that his low output of 4 assists could have been strategic. Before she was able to finish the question, Spoelstra interrupted:

“Yeah that’s ridiculous…that’s the untrained eye that says something like that…You can’t just say ‘make him a scorer.'”

Erik Spoelstra has been intense and fiery in his comments and press conferences throughout the season, and understandably so. He is the leader of a team that is making one of the most improbable runs in NBA Playoffs history, one that is driven by culture and motivation. So the fact that he continued the intensity was not surprising, though it certainly came off as a rude way to answer the question.

But he has apparently since apologized. Shelburne appeared on NBA Today on ESPN on Wednesday morning and addressed the situation first hand:

“Look, Erik Spoelstra and I are fine. We talked after the game, he watched that clip back and texted me this morning saying ‘Sorry I don’t know why I said that.’…In the heat of the moment, after a game like that, when things are intense, people say things and nothing is personal, especially this time of year.”

It is a good look for Spoelstra, who is understandably under a high amount of stress during this time. But taking the time out to apologize for something that we all saw happen was a nice move for the Heat coach.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz usa today 200979710
NBA

LATEST Lakers Unlikely To Listen To Mavs Offers For LeBron Unless Luka Is Involved

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 5 2023
rsz sj62fqrbtzz34teippjk
NBA
NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns Likely To Trade Deandre Ayton, Keep Chris Paul
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 5 2023

The Phoenix Suns suffered a disappointing end to their 2022-23 season. There were high hopes entering the playoffs after the mid-season acquisition of Kevin Durant, and Monty Williams’ team was…

rsz skysports jaren jackson jr 5550931
NBA
Jaren Jackson Jr. Says Grizzlies Playoff Loss “Was The Best Thing For Us”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 5 2023

The Memphis Grizzlies were perhaps the most polarizing team in the NBA last season, both on and off of the court. The roster was good enough to compete in the…

rsz usatsi 20458713 168386351 lowres e1684872578364
NBA
Report: Tyler Herro Might Not Return To Play In NBA Finals
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 5 2023
ce18cb30 e881 11ed b8ff 8e355292aed4
NBA
Kryie Irving Wants To Play With LeBron James…In Dallas
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 5 2023
rsz 1200x01 1
NBA
Scoot Henderson, Possible 2nd Overall Pick, Works Out With Blazers
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 4 2023
rsz 230315122154 ja morant file
NBA
Report: Ja Morant Could Be Suspended For Half Of The 2023-24 Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 4 2023
Arrow to top