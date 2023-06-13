NBA

Miami Heat Tried To Trade For Kyrie Irving Back In February

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz kyrie irving
rsz kyrie irving

Despite coming up short in the end, the run for the Miami Heat through the 2023 postseason was nothing short of impressive. A gritty, hard-nosed team that clawed its way to the 8th seed was able to pull off historic upsets, made it all the way to the NBA Finals with the odds stacked against them.

Heat Made An Offer For Kyrie Irving Before Trade Deadline

They eventually lost to the Denver Nuggets in the championship series, as it seemed that the team simply ran out of gas after being on such a magical and unlikely run.

So what does the future hold for them? Regardless of their successful run, there will very likely be changes needed and made to the roster. The particular core group of players that Miami currently has in place won’t be enough to compete for a championship year after year, and there could be some upgrades coming this summer.

Point guard is a likely focal point. Miami kept a rotation of Gabe Vincent and Kyle Lowry at the position throughout their playoff run, a duo that they are unlikely to run it back with next season. They’ll need to find a way to part with Lowry’s salary, but the Heat will be searching for an upgrade regardless.

They apparently already tried.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that Pat Riley and company made an attempt to trade for Kyrie Irving during the middle of the season. They made an offer to the Nets in order to acquire Irving, who was eventually traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

Heat Will Be Looking To Upgrade At Point Guard

It comes as no surprise that the Heat were on the search for their next star, as they so often are. But playing the What If game is interesting in this respect, given how the rest of the season played out for both Miami and Dallas. The Mavericks were an abject failure after the transaction, while the Heat of course made history.

Would both sides have been better off if Miami had been able to strike a deal with Brooklyn? Or would Kyrie Irving have had the same effect on the team that he had with the Mavericks?

The rumor mill will continue to turn throughout the summer for Miami. There have long been rumors of the team being interested in Damian Lillard, who may now be warming up to the idea of leaving Portland for South Beach.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz kyrie irving
NBA

LATEST Miami Heat Tried To Trade For Kyrie Irving Back In February

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  31min
rsz 135d70cb 3062 4f91 a73b 1f6ac8c14687 1920x1080 1
NBA
NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokić Just Wants To Go Home To Serbia
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h

Nikola Jokić spent the 2022-23 NBA season and its playoffs, cementing himself as the most dominant player in the league. Named the NBA’s MVP the previous two seasons, Jokic probably…

rsz merlin 198359376 4eb3da5d fca6 47d9 b039 63f2de657de3 videosixteenbynine3000
NBA
Warriors Believe Poole And Draymond Can Be On The Same Team
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  19h

The Golden State Warriors came up short in their bid to defend their status as NBA Champions during the 2023 Playoffs, coming up short against LeBron James and the Los…

rsz zk53jtuqjzd8duddco7g
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans Are Interested In Trading For Top-3 Pick
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20h
rsz kobe bryant shaquille oneal
NBA
Kobe Bryant Wanted To Play For Memphis Grizzlies, Says Jerry West
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  20h
rsz jn8ft5fx9kpvwdduj03p
NBA
Jamal Murray Shares His Connection With Klay Thompson Over ACL Injuries
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 11 2023
rsz kyrie irving
NBA
NBA: Houston Rockets Could Target Kyrie Irving This Summer
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 11 2023
Arrow to top