The Miami Dolphins are in Germany this weekend in order to take on the Kansas City Chiefs as a part of the NFL’s International Series, and the game should be one of the marquee matchups of the entire season.

Armstead Back For Dolphins Ahead Of Game vs Chiefs

Terron Armstead has officially been activated off of injured reserve‼️ pic.twitter.com/nyJRMQzIfi — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) November 4, 2023

The Dolphins are 6-2 and have been one of the more impressive teams in the league so far through eight weeks, but they have been battling through injury issues week in and week out. They were without All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey for the first seven games, and offensive line cornerstone Terron Armstead has missed the last four contests as well. Rookie running back DeVon Achane has been out for weeks after averaging an insane 12+ yards per carry to start the year.

Miami has done their best to mask the absences, and the results have been mixed. They’ve played against some bottom-tier teams and picked up easy wins, but struggled to hide their issues against the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7. They’re going up against perhaps the best team in the conference in the Chiefs on Sunday, and the Dolphins will need to be as healthy as possible if they want to compete for a big victory.

Howard, Holland To Join Ramsey In The Secondary

🎥 Xavien Howard on playing with Jalen Ramsey: “We always speak about it. Before he was here & he wanted to come here we reached out, we was talking. Now we’re able to play together this week, I’m excited… we’re all ready to play together and get this defense rolling.” #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/G0d8Hi0pr4 — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) November 3, 2023

While Achane is still out, Miami announced that Armstead would be activated ahead of the game in Germany, and will shore up an offensive line that was getting razor-thin due to injuries. Ramsey will be playing in his second game of the year after having a more-than-impressive debut in Week 8, and he will be joined by Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland in the secondary, both of whom missed last week’s game with various ailments.

There has been a shift in the betting line for the game between the Dolphins and Chiefs. Kansas City opened with a -2.5 designation, but that number has come down to 1.5 a day before the game. Whether the movement can be attributed to the injury news is debatable, with the general public betting heavily on Miami being another possibility.

The winner of the game will take over first place in the AFC, and quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa are two of the leading MVP candidates this year as well.