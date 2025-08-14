NFL

Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown admits to Detroit having offensive ‘struggles’ with new OC

Zach Wolpin
After a 15-2 finish in 2024, the Lions’ coaching staff was poached this offseason. They lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. 

Not having Ben Johnson call plays for Detroit in 2025 is a massive change for the team. To replace Johnson, the Lions hired John Morton as their next offensive coordinator. He served as a senior offensive assistant in 2022 for Detroit. All-Pro WR Amon-Ra St. Brown admitted to the team having “struggles” with their new OC. However, he believes “it’s just a matter of time” before the offense starts clicking.

Will the Lions’ offense take a step back in 2025 without Ben Johnson?


In 2024, the Lions’ offense averaged 33.1 points per game, the best in the NFL. It was Ben Johnson’s third season as offensive coordinator, and he was thriving with the Lions. With the success Detroit had, Johnson took head coaching interviews around the league. Eventually, he was hired by Detroit’s NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears. To replace Johnson, the Lions hired a former member of their coaching staff.

John Morton was the passing game coordinator for the Broncos last season. In 2022, he served as a senior offensive assistant under Ben Johnson. The scheme that ran in Detroit this season will not be the one Johnson had last season. However, Morton does have the same group of skill position players.

That includes back-to-back first-team All-Pro selection Amon-Ra St. Brown. At a joint practice with the Dolphins on Wednesday, St. Brown was dominant. After practice, Detroit’s star WR spoke with reporters. He admitted that there have been “struggles” offensively. St. Brown believes that it is normal for a team with a new offense and coaches teaching the system.

He said, “It’s just a matter of time” until the offense starts firing. Another huge loss for the Lions this offseason was center Frank Ragnow, who retired. The former first-round pick was a stalwart on Detroit’s offensive line. Analysts are skeptical whether the Lions’ run game will be up to standard in 2025. A fair question to be asked in a season with offensive skepticism.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
