Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown admits to Detroit having offensive ‘struggles’ with new OC

After a 15-2 finish in 2024, the Lions’ coaching staff was poached this offseason. They lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Not having Ben Johnson call plays for Detroit in 2025 is a massive change for the team. To replace Johnson, the Lions hired John Morton as their next offensive coordinator. He served as a senior offensive assistant in 2022 for Detroit. All-Pro WR Amon-Ra St. Brown admitted to the team having “struggles” with their new OC. However, he believes “it’s just a matter of time” before the offense starts clicking.

Will the Lions’ offense take a step back in 2025 without Ben Johnson?

Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown: Some offensive “struggles” under new OC, but “it’s just a matter of time for us”https://t.co/lN09VYe7Qv pic.twitter.com/BnGclVpIL1 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 14, 2025



In 2024, the Lions’ offense averaged 33.1 points per game, the best in the NFL. It was Ben Johnson’s third season as offensive coordinator, and he was thriving with the Lions. With the success Detroit had, Johnson took head coaching interviews around the league. Eventually, he was hired by Detroit’s NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears. To replace Johnson, the Lions hired a former member of their coaching staff.

John Morton was the passing game coordinator for the Broncos last season. In 2022, he served as a senior offensive assistant under Ben Johnson. The scheme that ran in Detroit this season will not be the one Johnson had last season. However, Morton does have the same group of skill position players.

#Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was borderline unstoppable today in joint practice against the #Dolphins defense. 🔥🔥

pic.twitter.com/E5Kab40wOg — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 13, 2025

That includes back-to-back first-team All-Pro selection Amon-Ra St. Brown. At a joint practice with the Dolphins on Wednesday, St. Brown was dominant. After practice, Detroit’s star WR spoke with reporters. He admitted that there have been “struggles” offensively. St. Brown believes that it is normal for a team with a new offense and coaches teaching the system.

He said, “It’s just a matter of time” until the offense starts firing. Another huge loss for the Lions this offseason was center Frank Ragnow, who retired. The former first-round pick was a stalwart on Detroit’s offensive line. Analysts are skeptical whether the Lions’ run game will be up to standard in 2025. A fair question to be asked in a season with offensive skepticism.