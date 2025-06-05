Amon-Ra St. Brown Undergoes Knee Surgery, Expects to Be Ready for Lions Training Camp

Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown undergoes minor knee surgery, anticipates full return for training camp ahead of 2025 NFL season.

The practice field buzzed with drills, coaches barking commands, and cleats slicing into grass. But on the sideline stood a quiet presence — Amon-Ra St. Brown, helmet off, football in hand, trading soft tosses with a rookie. He wasn’t limping. He wasn’t in pain. But he wasn’t in pads either. And for Lions fans, that image was a subtle exhale.

Detroit’s All-Pro wideout confirmed what many suspected: a minor offseason knee surgery, a “cleanup,” as he called it. No panic. No setback. Just precaution. “I had a surgery on my knee after the season just to clean some stuff up,” St. Brown said Thursday. “So been rehabbing that, but I should be good to go.”

For a city and a fanbase that has watched St. Brown rise from a fourth-round pick to one of the league’s most dependable targets, this was good news wrapped in caution tape. Not a warning — a reminder. Even the most durable stars need maintenance.

#Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown said he hasn’t been practicing due to a knee surgery he had after the season to “clean some stuff up.” Nothing major but being cautious pic.twitter.com/pvDfpVXJDM — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) June 5, 2025

A Legacy in Progress

What St. Brown has done in three seasons in Detroit is nothing short of transformative. The numbers are dazzling — three straight 1,000-yard seasons, double-digit touchdowns in back-to-back years, and 115 receptions in 2024 alone. But it’s not just the production; it’s the presence. He is the heartbeat of this offense. When the Lions need a spark, a drive, a play — they look to No. 14.

Even as Detroit’s offense hums with other stars, from Jahmyr Gibbs to Sam LaPorta, St. Brown is the constant. The one Jared Goff trusts on third-and-long. The one defenses plan for and still can’t stop.

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s averages over the past three seasons : ☀️ 113 REC

☀️ 1,313 YDS

☀️ 9 TD

☀️ 11.6 Y/R pic.twitter.com/rEBnt3rf1g — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) May 31, 2025

Now, with a new offensive coordinator in John Morton, and major changes to the offensive staff following Ben Johnson’s departure and Frank Ragnow’s retirement, leadership from players like St. Brown becomes even more critical. His health isn’t just a footnote in the Lions’ offseason — it’s a headline.

A Summer of Recovery, Not Concern

So much of the offseason is spent chasing narratives. But this one, despite the headline of surgery, is grounded in calm. St. Brown isn’t worried. Neither is the team. He’s been present, engaged, and mentoring. Tossing balls with rookies like Isaac TeSlaa. Hosting them on his podcast. Building chemistry before the huddle even forms.

There’s a weight to that kind of leadership — the kind that doesn’t just run routes, but builds bonds.

“I should be good to go,” he said with the confidence of a player who knows what his body can do, and what it will do. And that’s what matters. Not that he missed OTAs. Not that he’s been on the sideline. But that when it’s time — when camp opens in July — he’ll be where he always is. In the huddle. On the field. Making plays.

St. Brown Remains Detroit’s Offensive Anchor

Even in a season where Detroit’s offensive landscape may shift, St. Brown’s role won’t. He is still Goff’s security blanket and the linchpin in an offense that led the NFL in scoring in 2024. He won’t be eased back in. He’ll be leaned on. Again.

Fantasy managers and football analysts may nitpick the injury or use it to reshuffle draft boards. But in Detroit, the focus is simpler: St. Brown is still here. Still leading. Still hungry.

The knee procedure might delay a few offseason routes. It won’t derail a season. The Lions know what they have — a star, a leader, a worker. Amon-Ra St. Brown isn’t missing time. He’s preparing. And come training camp, he’ll be ready.