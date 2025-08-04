Ben Johnson said the Bears’ offense on Sunday was ‘sloppier’ than anticipated

Following the 2024 season, the Bears parted ways with head coach Matt Eberflus. To replace him, the Bears hired highly coveted Ben Johnson. He was previously the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.

Johnson was hired to help fix Caleb Williams and Chicago’s offense for the 2025 season and beyond. On Sunday, August 3, the Bears held a practice at Soldier Field with fans in attendance. After a poor performance, Ben Johnson called out the offense for being “sloppier” than the team was hoping for. There is a ton of pressure on Caleb Williams to take a step forward in year two.

Chicago had a ‘sloppy’ offensive practice on Sunday

Ben Johnson: Offense on Sunday was sloppier than we hoped it would be at this point. https://t.co/FFlqn1SbVJ — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) August 4, 2025



Ahead of practice on Sunday, Ben Johnson said he was treating it like a preseason game for the Bears. The team went as far as to stay in hotels on Saturday night. This is what they would do for a normal gameday. Despite Johnson trying to prep his team, the offense left a lot to be desired on Sunday. Ben Johnson called out the offense for being “sloppier than we were hoping.”

Chicago’s defense was dominant in 11-on-11. Additionally, sources say the offense had issues with delay-of-the-game penalties or taking timeouts at the line. This frustrated Ben Johnson, and the offense still has a lot of work to be done. At one point, D’Andre Swift was tackled in the end zone for a safety, and Johnson called that “inexcusable.”

Caleb Williams has looked “shaky at best” during Bears training camp The Bears QB is up to 7 Interceptions in training camp and is struggling with Ben Johnson’s offense 😬pic.twitter.com/6kYVryVDPn — Cam (@42Cyc) August 3, 2025

One player who’s received criticism from Ben Johnson this offseason is Caleb Williams. The second-year QB is still learning Johnson’s offensive system. Johnson likes to call plays quickly, and Williams has struggled at times to relay the play to the huddle. In his last three training camp practices, Caleb Williams has thrown nine interceptions.

There is still time for the Bears to iron out the wrinkles on offense. Caleb Williams is learning his second offensive system in as many seasons. It takes time to perfect it. Ben Johnson had a veteran QB in Jared Goff for the past few seasons. Now he has a 23-year-old QB still trying to find his way in the NFL. With the right coaching, Caleb Williams has the talent to be the best QB in Bears history. Can Ben Johnson unlock Williams’ true potential for the 2025 season?