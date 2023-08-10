Teams around the NFL spend the off-season trying to improve their rosters and have better showings than they did a year ago. There are a handful of teams that are poised to have big turnarounds when it comes to their win/loss record, and we take a look at a few of the top candidates.

NFL Odds: Bears Most Likely To Have Biggest Improvement

Here are the betting lines produced by the sportsbooks for which NFL team will have the biggest improvement in 2023:

Chicago Bears +300

The Bears finished last season with the worst record in the league, posting a 3-14 mark and securing themselves the top overall pick in the 2023 Draft. But there were reasons for hope and optimism, provided by quarterback Justin Fields finding his stride and becoming a dominant dual-threat at times.

With the 2023 Draft Class being rich with QB talent at the top, Chicago was able to trade out of the top pick, acquiring more draft capital as well as a solidified wide receiver weapon in D.J. Moore. They spent big money on the defense through free agency, giving the team reason to believe that there will be noticeable improvement on both sides of the ball.

The Bears over/under win total currently sits at 7.5.

Denver Broncos +500

They were one of the candidates to be the most improved team last year, but the Broncos fell flat on their face after the acquisition of Russell Wilson. But they are hoping for a comeback year from the former star quarterback, and Sean Payton has been brought in as the new head coach in order to assist.

Denver finished 5-12 last season, and their over/under win total is at 8.5. They play in what could be a tough division if the Raiders don’t end up being abysmal, so their road to recovery is going to be a tough one.

Houston Texans +700

The Texans brought in a new head coach in DeMeco Ryans this off-season, and they wasted no time swinging for the fences in order to improve their roster. They drafted CJ Stroud with the second overall pick that they owned, and traded away future compensation for the rights to the third pick as well, which they used on Will Anderson Jr., who was thought to be the best defensive player on the board.

Houston finished with a 3-13-1 record last season, and they play in what should be one of the weaker divisions in the NFL. If Ryans can get the same kind of production out of a full team that he did with his defensive unit in San Francisco, then the Texans at +700 could be excellent value.

