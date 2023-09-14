The Buffalo Bills didn’t exactly start the 2023 NFL season off the way that they wanted to on Monday night. The Jets were reeling from the loss of their star quarterback, but were able to rally enough to nab an overtime victory over the team that has owned the division for the last three years. There were issues in all facets of the game for Buffalo, but the biggest problem was quarterback Josh Allen and the turnovers that he committed.

Josh Allen Favored To Lead NFL In INTS

Josh Allen (5/1) is the favorite to lead the NFL in interceptions 😬 (5/1) Josh Allen

(9/1) Justin Herbert

(10/1) Bryce Young

(10/1) Ryan Tannehill

(12/1) Jordan Love

(12/1) Kenny Pickett

(12/1) Justin Fields

(14/1) Kirk Cousins

(14/1) Dak Prescottpic.twitter.com/IYG862IPU2 — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) September 14, 2023

Allen threw three picks in Monday night’s game, all three to Jordan Whitehead, which constantly shifted momentum away from the Bills and gave the Jets life in a game in which Allen typical snatches the souls of his opponents. But he was out of sorts, and added a lost fumble for good measure, bringing his turnover total to 4 on the very young season.

Buffalo’s quarterback struggled with interception issues last season as well, and his accuracy was going to be a big point of emphasis in 2023. But based on his Week 1 performance, the oddsmakers aren’t high on Allen turning things around any time soon.

Odds have been released at BetOnline for which player is most likely to lead the NFL in interceptions in 2023, and Josh Allen is the overwhelming favorite as we enter Week 2’s action. He is sitting atop the board with a designation of +500, far higher than the man in second place.

Prescott At +1400 After Last Year’s Poor Performance

“When do Josh Allen’s teammates hold him accountable? Are we just going to keep letting him throw interceptions?!” — @RSherman_25 reacts to Josh Allen’s performance vs. Jets pic.twitter.com/s059PFlCoB — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 12, 2023

Interestingly enough, someone who threw 0 interceptions in Week 1 is next in line. Justin Herbert is sitting at +900, but there are plenty of others who have 1-2 INT head start on him. His placement on the board is peculiar, given that there were 13 NFL quarterbacks who turned the ball over more than Herbert last year, but perhaps the oddsmakers know something about potential accuracy issues coming this year.

The player who shares the league lead in interceptions with Josh Allen is Ryan Tannehill, who threw three picks himself during the opening weekend. He is listed at +1000, on par with Panthers’ rookie Bryce Young. Jordan Love, Kenny Pickett, and Justin Fields all come in at +1200.

Last season’s interception leader, Dak Prescott, is 9th on the board, listed at +1400.

