Ja’Marr Chase Can’t Wait To Play Against Mahomes And The Chiefs

Anthony R. Cardenas
While the start of the NFL season is just around the corner, the highly-anticipated matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs won’t take place for a few months still. But Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase already has December 31st circled on his calendar.

Ja’Marr Chase Shares His Thoughts On Chiefs Situation

The two sides have met in the AFC Championship in each of the last two seasons, with each earning a Super Bowl appearance. Their matchups have formed something of an out-of-division rivalry, one that looks to continue, given their current dominance and future outlooks.

But there was some fuel added to the fire this off-season, which began from some comments that Chase made. When asked about who he thought the best player in the NFL was, he named his own quarterback in Joe Burrow. When a reporter told him that Burrow named “Pat” (Cheifs QB Patrick Mahomes) as his choice for #1, Chase responded with a sarcastic, “Pat who?”

Some exception was taken, especially by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who took to his podcast in response:

Shout out to Ja’Marr Chase for holding it down for his QB, but don’t you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes, now. If you wanna talk your s–t, talk your s–t, you just better back it up.

If it wasn’t a rivalry before, it most certainly is now. Mahomes has even gotten in on the action, saying that he wants to play against the Bengals due to all of the trash talk.

Bengals Will Travel To Kansas City On New Years Eve

On a recent episode of Up and Adams, part of the Fan Duel Network, Chase touched on his feelings towards the situation.

I’m excited for it. I can’t wait for it. I don’t say too much, because we’ve already had Mr. Kelce come back with something, so I must be under somebody’s skin.

The teams figure to be two of the best in the AFC this coming season, and come in with the best odds of winning the conference championship. They will meet in Week 17 in what should be one of the games of the year, and it will take place in Kansas City on December 31st.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
