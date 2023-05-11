Jamal Murray Questionable, Deandre Ayton Ruled Out For Game 6

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray is questionable for Game 6 tonight against the Phoenix Suns with a non-COVID related illness. Pheonix Suns center Deandre Ayton has been ruled out due to a rib contusion.

If Murray does not play, this would be a significant blow to the Nuggets. Murray is their de facto second option and primary ball-handler other than last season’s NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Jamal Murray (non-COVID illness) is questionable for tonight’s Game 6 vs. Suns pic.twitter.com/0Ylcl0h9ya — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 11, 2023

Jamal Murray, known for his scoring prowess and clutch performances, has been a vital contributor in the Denver Nuggets’ success. However, this recent illness has cast doubt on his availability for Game 6. Murray’s absence would leave a significant void in the Nuggets’ offensive arsenal, as his ability to create his shot and knock down deep threes has been instrumental in their playoff run.

If Murray is unable to suit up, it will be up to the Nuggets’ other key contributors, such as Nikola Jokic and Michael Porter Jr., to shoulder the offensive load. The team will also need role players like Bruce Brown to step up and fill the void left by Murray’s potential absence.

The Denver Nuggets are +105 to win Game 6 according to Colorado sportsbooks.

Ayton’s Absence

Suns center Deandre Ayton has been ruled out of Game 6 tonight vs. Nuggets due to his rib contusion, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 11, 2023

On the other side of the court, the Phoenix Suns must cope with the news of Deandre Ayton being ruled out for Game 6. Ayton’s imposing presence in the paint, shot-blocking ability, and efficient scoring will be missed. His absence will undoubtedly impact their defensive rotations and rebounding prowess, providing the Nuggets with an opportunity to exploit the void in the paint.

The Suns will now to rely even more on stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo are slated to shoulder the front-court minutes while Ayton is out.

The Phoenix Suns are -1.5 point favorites in Game 6 according to Arizona sportsbooks.