On TNF in Week 7, the Jaguars were able to outlast the Saints 31-24 on the road to get their fourth straight win. After starting the season 1-2, the Jags now have a 5-2 record. They are sitting in first place in the AFC South after their first seven games.

Against the Saints, Travis Etienne had another big performance for Jacksonville on the ground, The 24-year-old carried the ball 14 times for 53 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He is the first player in franchise history to have 2+ rushing touchdowns in three straight games. Etienne has been on a roll for Jacksonville in his last three contests. His play is a big reason why the team has won their last four games in a row.

Travis Etienne’s dominant play has solidified himself as the true RB1 for the Jaguars

In 2023, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a number of offensive weapons that make the team extremely explosive. They have multiple pass catchers that all make a difference. However, the Jags have Travis Etienne in the backfield who’s established himself as their go-to option. When Jacksonville drafted Tank Bigsby in the 2023 Draft, some thought Etienne’s role would diminish.

That has been far from the case this season and this is Etienne’s backfield. The first-round pick in 2021 missed his entire rookie season due to a foot injury. He’s shined in his last two seasons and continues to prove he was well worth the pick the Jaguars used for him. In each of his last three games, Etienne has scored 2+ rushing touchdowns. A new franchise record for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville let the Saints hang around in last night’s game. If Foster Moreau had caught Derek Carr’s pass, the game might have gone to OT and who knows if the Jags still would have won. All of the momentum would have been on their side. They scored 15 of their 24 points in the fourth quarter. The Jags held on to win and they now had a few extra days to rest before their next contest. Trevor Lawrence and the Jags will be on the road next Sunday to play the Steelers.