NFL

Jaguars’ Travis Etienne is the first player in franchise history to have 2+ rushing touchdowns in three straight games

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Travis Etienne Jagurs pic
Travis Etienne Jagurs pic

On TNF in Week 7, the Jaguars were able to outlast the Saints 31-24 on the road to get their fourth straight win. After starting the season 1-2, the Jags now have a 5-2 record. They are sitting in first place in the AFC South after their first seven games. 

Against the Saints, Travis Etienne had another big performance for Jacksonville on the ground, The 24-year-old carried the ball 14 times for 53 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He is the first player in franchise history to have 2+ rushing touchdowns in three straight games. Etienne has been on a roll for Jacksonville in his last three contests. His play is a big reason why the team has won their last four games in a row.

Travis Etienne’s dominant play has solidified himself as the true RB1 for the Jaguars


In 2023, the Jacksonville Jaguars have a number of offensive weapons that make the team extremely explosive. They have multiple pass catchers that all make a difference. However, the Jags have Travis Etienne in the backfield who’s established himself as their go-to option. When Jacksonville drafted Tank Bigsby in the 2023 Draft, some thought Etienne’s role would diminish.

That has been far from the case this season and this is Etienne’s backfield. The first-round pick in 2021 missed his entire rookie season due to a foot injury. He’s shined in his last two seasons and continues to prove he was well worth the pick the Jaguars used for him. In each of his last three games, Etienne has scored 2+ rushing touchdowns. A new franchise record for the Jacksonville Jaguars.


Jacksonville let the Saints hang around in last night’s game. If Foster Moreau had caught Derek Carr’s pass, the game might have gone to OT and who knows if the Jags still would have won. All of the momentum would have been on their side. They scored 15 of their 24 points in the fourth quarter. The Jags held on to win and they now had a few extra days to rest before their next contest. Trevor Lawrence and the Jags will be on the road next Sunday to play the Steelers.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Travis Etienne Jagurs pic
NFL

LATEST Jaguars’ Travis Etienne is the first player in franchise history to have 2+ rushing touchdowns in three straight games

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  5min
USATSI 21603029 168397130 lowres
NFL
New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills Odds, Picks, Line: Week 7 NFL Predictions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  37min

AFC East division rivals New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills meet in Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season. Find the odds and lines here as well as our picks…

Kenneth Walker
NFL
Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals Odds, Picks, Line: Week 7 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  1h

The Cardinals are looking to win their first game in nearly a month this weekend, went they face Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks. Ahead of the action, we have…

Commanders Falcons
NFL
New York Giants v Washington Commanders Odds, Picks, Line: Week 7 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  2h
NFL Betting Offers For Week 4
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Week 7 In ANY US State – Best USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Gardner Minshew
NFL
Indianapolis Colts vs Cleveland Browns Odds, Picks, Line: Week 7 NFL Predictions
Author image Olly Taliku  •  3h
pqioxoek6yp0aktvk1sn
NFL
Panthers Give Terrace Marshall Jr. Permission To Seek A Trade
Author image Owen Jones  •  18h
Arrow to top