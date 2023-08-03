NFL

Doug Pederson Wants Travis Etienne To Become a 1,600-1,700 Yard Rusher

Owen Jones
Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Doug Pederson want his running back Travis Etienne to be pushing for 1,600 to 1,700 yards as a rusher for this upcoming NFL season.

 

Etienne is entering his third season in the NFL and the second year into the Doug Pederson era in Jacksonville. This is technically Etienne’s second full season in the NFL after missing his rookie year with a foot injury. These comments from the head coach bodes well for his future prospects this season as a full three-down back.

Etienne’s Career Path

In Etienne’s first full season, he played in all 17 games and rushed for 1125 yards with 5.1 yards a carry. Etienne was also selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by a previous regime, but this current head coaching staff has high expectations for the Clemson alum. The Jaguars did draft Tank Bigsby out of Auburn in the third round of this past year’s draft. He may be just added depth behind Etienne who has had an injury history during his young career.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are -175 to win the AFC South according to Florida sportsbooks.

However, reaching 1,600-1,700 rushing yards is a rare and challenging feat in today’s NFL. Only a select few running backs have managed to achieve this milestone in recent years. If the second-year running back can stay healthy and deliver consistent performances, he will undoubtedly become a centerpiece of the team’s offensive strategy.

As expectations seem to rise for Travis Etienne, it’s essential to keep in mind that the journey to becoming a 1,600-1,700 yard rusher is not a single effort. The offensive line, fellow running backs, and the team’s overall performance will play pivotal roles. Moreover, staying healthy throughout a grueling NFL season is an enduring challenge for any player, especially one in a high-contact position like running back.

