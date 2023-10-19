How To Bet On Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints In Florida – FL Sports Betting Sites

You can bet on Jacksonville Jaguars @ New Orleans Saints in Florida by joining up with our recommended offshore sportsbook – Bovada – before tonight’s TNF week 7 opening match.



It’s NFL week 7 and we get going with the Jaguars @ Saints tonight in what looks a tight match according to the betting. It will also only be the eighth time the sides have met, with New Orleans holding the series lead 5-2 and have also won their last 4 vs Jacksonville. However, the Jaguars are in hot form with 3 straight wins coming into the game, so who will come out on top tonight?

If sports betting is still to be legalized in your state, you can still bet on Jaguars vs Saints with our recommended offshore sportsbook showcased below.

Best NFL Thursday Night Football Betting Site

The Bovada sportsbook has come out on top as the best NFL Thursday Night Football betting site. It’s easy to get going with them – just click the link below to create your new account and this will also get you a 75% welcome bonus on your first deposit – up to $750.

How To Bet On NFL Thursday Night Football

If you are new to betting on the NFL TNF in Flordia – it’s simple to do. Just follow the steps here >

Open your Bovada account with the link above – then just fill out some simple personal details, like your email address, name, address and date of birth. All your details are secured safely.

2. Deposit Into Your Bovada Account

Next up is to fund your new Bovada account. Click the deposit link, pick a preferred payment method and deposit whatever you want to start. But, don’t forget, to get the full $750 free bet offer, you must deposit $1000 to start.

Smaller amounts will still qualify you for the bonus – even a $100 deposit, will get you a $75 free bet.

Bovada will accept payment options from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoinsv and BitcoinCash.

3. Place Your Bets on Jaguars vs Saints For NFL TNF

Now you just have place your Jaguars vs Saints NFL bets.

Click on their NFL section – this will bring up a list to the upcoming matches, so just find the Jaguars vs Saints match.

Then find a market to bet on – from the popular moneyline to player props, over/under and same game parlays – there are many. To help we’ve listed some examples below too.

Your chosen bet will then be added to a betslip where you can add your stake or risk. This will also show you any expected winnings should your bet win – so you’ll know what to expect if you get it right.

If happy, then just click ‘place bet’

Jacksonville Jaguars vs New Orleans Saints Odds

There’s a lot of Jaguars vs New Orleans betting options for the NFL TNF today – see some of the popular options here.

Moneyline Betting

The moneyline betting between the Jaguars and Saints suggests a tight game, with the Saints just the favorites. A $100 bet on New Orleans would see a $76.92 profit if they win.

Jacksonville Jaguars +110

New Orleans Saints -130

Over/Under

This over/under market is based on the total points scored in the game – being over or under a set figure than the NFL sportbook will give.

In today’s game, you can bet on Over 40 total points at -110, which would net a $90.91 profit. Or under 40 points (or less than), where the return and odds are the same -110.

Over 40 -110

Under 40 -110

Handicap Betting

Handicap betting for NFL games are normally more popular when the games look a bit one-sided.

The NFL sportsbook will then give a team a head start (or deficit) in points before the match has started to try and even things out.

You can bet on the Jaguars with a +2 point start at -110, with a $100 bet on this returning $90.91

Jacksonville Jaguars (+ 2) – 110

New Orleans Saints (- 2) -110

