Dolphins’ Darren Waller was activated off the PUP list on Wednesday

On June 30, 2025, the Dolphins traded TE Jonnu Smith to the Steelers. He had 111 targets last season and racked up 88 catches for 884 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

That was the second-most receptions and receving yards by any Dolphins pass catcher in 2024. This offseason, Giants QB Darren Waller came out of retirement and was traded to the Dolhins. He joins a TE room that is lacking star talent. On Wedneday, August 20, Waller was activated off the PUP list for Miami. He’ll practice for the first time sicne joining the Dolphins this offseason.

Darren Waller will make his Dolphins debut at practice this week

The #Dolphins have activated TE Darren Waller off the physically unable to perform list and he will practice for the first time since the trade/unretirement. pic.twitter.com/IUq16v8zTC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2025



The Miami Dolphins will be the fourth franchise that veteran TE Darren Waller has played for. In 2015, Waller was a sixth-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens. Early in his career, Waller was dealing with substance abuse. It go so bad that he was suspended by the league and missed the entire 2017 season. However, Waller received the help he needed and was able to bounce back his career.

He signed with the Raiders and that’s where Waller had the most productive season of his NFL career. In 2020, Waller had 107 catches for 1,196 yards, and nine touchdowns. It was the only time he’s ever been selected to the Pro Bowl. Since that impressive 2020 campaign, Waller has struggled to stay healthy.

Roster Moves | We have activated TE Darren Waller off the physically unable to perform list. pic.twitter.com/tug9jaRZUr — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 20, 2025

Following the 2022 seasos, the Raiders traded Waller to the Giants. He played one season in New York before he retired. This offseason, the 32-year-old came out of retirement and was traded to the Dolphins. Darren Waller has been away from the NFL for more than a year. It’s going to take time for him to adjust to playing with the Dolphins.

Other TEs on Miami’s roster include Julian Hill, Pharaoh Brown, and Tanner Conner. Hill went undrafted in 2023 out of Campbell and has played two seasons for the Dolphins. Brown was with Seattle in 2024, playing in 15 of their 17 games. Fianlly, Conner went undrafted out of Idaho State in 2022 and has played three seasons for Miami. The Dolphins’ TE room in 2025 could leave a lot to be desired. Waller’s agent siad he expects his client to be ready for the start of the 2025 season.