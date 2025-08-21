Eagles WR Johnny Wilson needs surgery and his 2025 season has been cut short

On Thursday afternoon, the defending Super Bowl champions were hit with some unfortunate injury news. The Philadelphia Eagles have lost a WR for the 2025 season.

Jeff McLane of the Inquirer reported that second-year Eagles WR Johnny Wilson suffered an injury at practice on Tuesday. Wilson limped off the field in pain and was eventually carted to the locker room. The 24-year-old needs surgery due to ankle and knee issues. Wilson will miss the entire 2025 season for Philadelphia.

Johnny Wilson will not play for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025

In the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Eagles selected WR Johnny Wilson out of Florida State. As a rookie last season, Wilson played in 16 of the Eagles’ 17 games and made four starts. He was on the field for 34% of the team’s offensive plays in 2024. Additionally, Wilson played 24% of the team’s special teams snaps. As a pass-catcher, Wilson had five receptions for 38 yards and one receiving touchdown.

As a six-foot-six, Johnny Wilson has exceptional size for his posistion. That allows him to make dynamic contested catches, especially near the goal line. Heading into 2025, Wilson was expected to play a larger role for the Philadelphia Eagles. At their practice on Tuesday, Johnny Wilson suffered an injury. He was carted off the field, and the Eagles have received unfortunate news.

Second-year pro Johnny Wilson needs surgery, and his 2025 season is being cut short before it ever started. With Wilson done for the season, the Eagles are expected to have at least six WRs on their 2025 depth chart. That includes A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, Ainias Smith, Darius Cooper, and John Metchie.

Just this week, the Eagles traded with the Houston Texans to acquire Metchie. The young WR was college teammates with Eagles’ DeVonta Smith and Landon Dickerson at Alabama. Philadelphia traded for John Metchie before they knew about Johnny Wilson’s injury. They were looking to add WR depth, and it turns out they needed it. Philadelphia opens the 2025 season on the road on September 4 in Brazil for a neutral-site game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.