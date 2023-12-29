NFL

Jaguars Injury Report: Will Trevor Lawrence miss his first game for Jacksonville in Week 17?

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars pic 1
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars pic 1

After a strong start to the 2023 season, the Jaguars are winless in December. They were 8-3 after their first 11 games and have lost four in a row since then. Jacksonville will play on the final day of December against the Carolina Panthers. Their QB Trevor Lawrence has had several injuries this season but hasn’t missed a start. 

However, there is a legitimate chance that Lawrence will miss his first NFL start this Sunday. He is dealing with a right shoulder sprain and the team is playing it cautiously. Luckily, the Jaguars have a winnable game this weekend against the worst team in the league. There’s no reason to play Lawrence this week. Doug Pederson should sit his starting QB and let him get an extra week of rest.

The Jaguars will be at home this Sunday to face the Panthers in Week 17


Trevor Lawrence was supposed to be limited at Thursday’s practice for Jacksonville. However, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the head signal-caller did not practice yesterday. That could be a telling sign for his game status on Sunday. If the Jaguars had a tougher opponent in Week 17, the decision might be harder. The Panthers have just two wins this season and it’s a game Jacksonville should be able to win with a backup QB.

If Lawrence is unavailable in Week 17, the Jaguars will turn to backup C.J. Beathard. He’s in his third season with Jacksonville and hasn’t started a game yet for the team. His last start was in 2020 as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. Beathard has appeared in six games for the Jaguars this season. With Lawrecne not practicing yet this week, Beathard has taken all the QB1 reps for Jacksonville.


We saw C.J. Beathard replace Lawrence last week when he suffered a shoulder injury. He was 11-15 for 94 yards and one touchdown pass. However, the Jaguars still lost 301-12 to the Buccaneers. It’s going to be a tough call for head coach Doug Pederson to make this Sunday. Do they want an injured Trevor Lawrence or C.J. Beathard at 100 percent? With their opponent being the Panthers, it would be a wise decision to give Lawrence an extra week of rest.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Trevor Lawrence Jaguars pic 1
NFL

LATEST Jaguars Injury Report: Will Trevor Lawrence miss his first game for Jacksonville in Week 17?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 29 2023
C.J. Stroud Texans pic 2
NFL
Texans Injury Report: C.J. Stroud to play in Week 17 after clearing concussion protocol
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 29 2023

The Texans are still fighting for a playoff spot with two games left in the 2023 regular season. They are one of five teams in the AFC that currently have…

rsz 2w99gga scaled 1
NFL
NFL Dominates NBA In Christmas Day Broadcast Ratings
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 28 2023

The NBA, not the NFL, typically owns Christmas Day. The 5-game slate on the holiday is always highly anticipated, as playing on December 25th has become something of an honor…

Shane Steichen Colts pic
NFL
Colts’ Shane Steichen had a clear for message his team ahead of their final two games in the regular season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 28 2023
rsz travis kelce chiefs xmas game 1 122523 f3ffa09fa707419db9597c8c08d22199
NFL
Chiefs: Travis Kelce Vents His Frustration Over Current Skid
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 28 2023
Amari Cooper Browns pic
NFL
Browns Depth Chart: Amari Cooper (heel) is hopeful he can play on TNF vs. the Jets in Week 17
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 28 2023
Tyrod Taylor Giants pic 1
NFL
Giants Depth Chart: Tyrod Taylor will start for the Giants in Week 17 vs. the Rams
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 28 2023
Arrow to top