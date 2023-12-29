After a strong start to the 2023 season, the Jaguars are winless in December. They were 8-3 after their first 11 games and have lost four in a row since then. Jacksonville will play on the final day of December against the Carolina Panthers. Their QB Trevor Lawrence has had several injuries this season but hasn’t missed a start.

However, there is a legitimate chance that Lawrence will miss his first NFL start this Sunday. He is dealing with a right shoulder sprain and the team is playing it cautiously. Luckily, the Jaguars have a winnable game this weekend against the worst team in the league. There’s no reason to play Lawrence this week. Doug Pederson should sit his starting QB and let him get an extra week of rest.

The Jaguars will be at home this Sunday to face the Panthers in Week 17

From @GMFB: Injury updates from last night and moving forward, focusing on #Browns WR Elijah Moore (concussion), #Texans QB CJ Stroud (cleared concussion protocol), #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder), and #49ers QB Brock Purdy (stinger). pic.twitter.com/JQpqpA11eH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 29, 2023



Trevor Lawrence was supposed to be limited at Thursday’s practice for Jacksonville. However, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that the head signal-caller did not practice yesterday. That could be a telling sign for his game status on Sunday. If the Jaguars had a tougher opponent in Week 17, the decision might be harder. The Panthers have just two wins this season and it’s a game Jacksonville should be able to win with a backup QB.

If Lawrence is unavailable in Week 17, the Jaguars will turn to backup C.J. Beathard. He’s in his third season with Jacksonville and hasn’t started a game yet for the team. His last start was in 2020 as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. Beathard has appeared in six games for the Jaguars this season. With Lawrecne not practicing yet this week, Beathard has taken all the QB1 reps for Jacksonville.

CJ Beathard has taken over for Trevor Lawrence, who is questionable to return due to a shoulder injury. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 24, 2023



We saw C.J. Beathard replace Lawrence last week when he suffered a shoulder injury. He was 11-15 for 94 yards and one touchdown pass. However, the Jaguars still lost 301-12 to the Buccaneers. It’s going to be a tough call for head coach Doug Pederson to make this Sunday. Do they want an injured Trevor Lawrence or C.J. Beathard at 100 percent? With their opponent being the Panthers, it would be a wise decision to give Lawrence an extra week of rest.