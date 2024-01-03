NFL

Jaguars Injury Report: Christian Kirk has been designated to return from the IR for Jacksonville

Zach Wolpin
After a strong start to the 2023 season, the Jaguars have been struggling as of late. They are 1-4 in their last five games and had lost four in a row before a 26-0 win in Week 17. However, it was against the worst team in the NFL, Carolina. Regardless, the Jaguars are in a position to win the AFC South this weekend. 

Jacksonville will be on the road to face the Titans. A win gives them the division title and an automatic playoff berth in 2023. One key offensive player could be making his return in time for the postseason. It was announced today that WR Christian Kirk has been designated to return from the IT. His 21-day practice window has been opened. Potentially a huge boost on offense for the Jaguars late in the season.

Will Christian Kirk be ready in time for the 2023 playoffs?


On MNF in Week 13, the Jaguars lost WR Christain Kirk to a core injury. The 27-year-old needed surgery to repair his core muscle. Kirk was expected to miss roughly 6-8 weeks for Jacksonville. Before the injury, Kirk was first on the team in receiving yards and was second in receptions and receiving touchdowns. Their offense has not been as explosive since Kirk has been put. His return would be a massive boost on offense for the Jaguars.

As a team, the Jaguars are averaging (22.3) points per game. They are only averaging (15.0) over their last three games in a row. It’s clear that they are missing a spark on offense and that could be Christian Kirk. He had a career-high (1,108) receiving yards last season for Jacksonville. Kirk was on pace to have a similar season before the injury. Getting him back for the 2023 playoffs is huge for a team that hasn’t looked like themselves in December.


Kirk’s 21-day practice window is now open and that means he has the next three weeks to make his return. If he feels good enough, Kirk could even play in their regular season finale this Sunday against the Titans. It’s an important game the team needs to win if they want an automatic berth in the 2023 playoffs. Getting Christian Kirk back on offense would benefit the team greatly. It’s too early in the week to tell if he will be ready for Week 18.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
