During the offseason, the New York Jets were building their offensive game plan around Aaron Rodgers. Three new WRs joined the Jets to deepen their rotation this season. All the talk had been around how Aaron Rodgers could elevate New York’s QB play to a place it’s never been before.

However, Rodgers tore his Achilles on Monday night vs. the Buffalo Bills after just four plays. That forced Zach Wilson to start the rest of the game. As a result, the Jets had to switch to a new game plan. Newly signed WR Mecole Hardman did not see a single offensive snap on Monday. The 25-year-old was seen liking a cryptic post about his lack of playing time on X.

Will Mecole Hardman see more playing time with the Jets moving forward?

…We having one of these situations again? Hope not! pic.twitter.com/QQhhCU1lZy — Cali (@CaliJets) September 13, 2023



Credit to the X account CaliJets for being a superfan and staying on top of such a small detail like this. When Mecole Hardman signed with the Jets this offseason, he was told he would have an “expanded role.” After one week, his role was far from expanded. He was on the field for one snap on Monday night, and it was special teams.

NFL fans know how dynamic a WR Hardman was in his five seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jets planned to use Hardman in three WR sets, but that was with Aaron Rodgers on the field. Head coach Robert Saleh said the plan was to “play him”, but the Rodgers injury shifted everything they were going to do.

All time bad beat for Mecole Hardman bettors. Only time he set foot on the field (last kickoff) so bets do not void 😭 pic.twitter.com/Jr9mnSLwke — Chelly (@chellgod) September 12, 2023



With Rodgers out, the Jets tried to focus on establishing the run game and helping out Zach Wilson. You can’t overreact after one game, but it was alarming to not see Hardman play a single offensive snap. He’s capable of being a dynamic playmaker for the Jets. For now, he’ll have to wait for his opportunity to prove he fits in with their offensive game plan.