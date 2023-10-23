NFL

Giants’ Darren Waller now has the second-most TE receiving yards this season after New York’s 14-7 win vs. the Commanders

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Darren Waller Giants pic
Darren Waller Giants pic

Heading into Week 7, the Giants were desperate for a win after dropping their last four in a row. Starting QB Daniel Jones was out again for the Giants with a neck injury. Tyrod Taylor would be the starter in the second straight week for New York. 

Against the Commanders in Week 7, TE Darren Waller had his best individual performance since joining the Giants this offseason. New York doesn’t have a true WR1 this season and Waller fills that role. The Giants didn’t have to give up a lot for Waller and he’s been solid so far through his first seven games with New York.

Darren Waller continues to be a reliable target for the Giants on offense in 2023


This season, Darren Waller is leading the Giants in receptions (35) and receiving yards (380). That is also the second-most by a TE in 2023, trailing only Kansas City’s Travis Kelce. New York had started slow on offense in the first half of all six of their games before Sunday vs. the Commanders. The Giants figured out a way to get their offense rolling and Darren Waller was a big part of it.

He had seven catches for 98 yards and his first touchdown as a Giant. His previous high with the Giant was 86 receiving yards in a Week 5 loss to the Dolphins. Waller has proved that he is the #1 target no matter who the QB is for New York. The 31-year-old is an established veteran and is a reliable player for the Giants through their first seven games.


Moving forward, the Giants will look to make Waller a key feature of their offense when they can. It might not come as easy in Week 8 as the Giants will be hosting their New York rival, the Jets. They have a stellar defense this season that is going to give the Giants a lot of trouble. We could see a regression in Waller’s production in Week 8 vs. the Jets.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
A.J. Brown Eagles Kelly green pic
NFL

LATEST Eagles’ A.J. Brown made NFL history on SNF vs. the Dolphins as he continues his dominant 2023 campaign

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  28min
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic
NFL
49ers vs Vikings Betting Offer With Bovada: Get $750 In MNF NFL Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  4h

The 49ers vs Vikings betting offer with Bovada will get you up to $750 in MNF NFL free bets. Just join today, ahead of the match, and you can also…

rsz christian mccaffrey hurdle cardinals kei trel clark 49ers e1696195140448
NFL
How To Bet On San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings In California – CA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  4h

You can bet on San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings in California ahead of tonight’s big Monday Night Football, by joining up with the top CA sports betting site featured…

1751092796.0
NFL
Dolphins News: Mike McDaniel Hints At Poor Officiating In Game vs Eagles On Sunday Night
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  8h
cst.brightspotcdn
NFL
Bears News: Matt Eberflus Wins In Battle Of Hot Seat Head Coaches
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  16h
NFL Betting Offers For Week 4
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Week 7 In ANY US State – Best USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  Oct 22 2023
rsz dalvin cook 091223
NFL
New York Jets Rumors: The Dalvin Cook Experiment Has Been A Failure
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Oct 21 2023
Arrow to top