Heading into Week 7, the Giants were desperate for a win after dropping their last four in a row. Starting QB Daniel Jones was out again for the Giants with a neck injury. Tyrod Taylor would be the starter in the second straight week for New York.

Against the Commanders in Week 7, TE Darren Waller had his best individual performance since joining the Giants this offseason. New York doesn’t have a true WR1 this season and Waller fills that role. The Giants didn’t have to give up a lot for Waller and he’s been solid so far through his first seven games with New York.

Darren Waller continues to be a reliable target for the Giants on offense in 2023

This is a beautifully placed football by Tyrod Taylor and a good adjustment to the back shoulder by Darren Waller pic.twitter.com/CI2DDHcAj0 — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) October 23, 2023



This season, Darren Waller is leading the Giants in receptions (35) and receiving yards (380). That is also the second-most by a TE in 2023, trailing only Kansas City’s Travis Kelce. New York had started slow on offense in the first half of all six of their games before Sunday vs. the Commanders. The Giants figured out a way to get their offense rolling and Darren Waller was a big part of it.

He had seven catches for 98 yards and his first touchdown as a Giant. His previous high with the Giant was 86 receiving yards in a Week 5 loss to the Dolphins. Waller has proved that he is the #1 target no matter who the QB is for New York. The 31-year-old is an established veteran and is a reliable player for the Giants through their first seven games.

Darren Waller hit a top speed of 19.66 mph during this 27 yard catch. He’s still got the wheels! pic.twitter.com/nlCOMpvYEw — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) October 22, 2023



Moving forward, the Giants will look to make Waller a key feature of their offense when they can. It might not come as easy in Week 8 as the Giants will be hosting their New York rival, the Jets. They have a stellar defense this season that is going to give the Giants a lot of trouble. We could see a regression in Waller’s production in Week 8 vs. the Jets.