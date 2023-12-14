When the New York Giants traded Kadarius Toney in 2022, they got a third and sixth-round pick. General manager Joe Schoen used that third-round pick as a trad piece to land the Giants a new starting TE. They acquired Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders and he quickly became the team’s best receiving option.

Waller has been injury-prone in the past and it happened again in 2023. The 31-year-old was dealing with a lingering hamstring injury that he reaggravated in Week 8. He was then placed on the IR and this will be his first time practicing since that happened. Speaking to the media, Waller sounded optimistic about being able to play in Week 15 for the Giants. They’ll be on the road to play the Saints.

Darren Waller could play in Week 15 on a pitch count for the Giants

TE Darren Waller has been designated for return and will return to practice today pic.twitter.com/hswnnLZznH — New York Giants (@Giants) December 14, 2023



Against the Jets in Week 8, Darren Waller reaggravated a hamstring injury and the Pro Bowler had to be placed on the IR. He missed their next five games in a row and just today was designated to return from the IR. Waller will practice for New York on Thursday and there’s a realistic chance for him to play in Week 15.

Before the injury, Waller had 36 receptions for 384 yards and one touchdown. Without playing in the last five games, he’s still second on the team in receptions (36) and receiving yards (384). That speaks to how slow the Giants’ offense has been in 2023. Only in the past three weeks has the team seen any type of consistent success. Tommy DeVito has been the QB for New York on his miraculous three-game win streak.

TE Darren Waller’s 21-day window to be activated off injured reserve is being opened. He will practice Thursday for the Giants. Waller has been on IR with a hamstring injury since the Jets game in late October. He was optimistic when talking Wednesday about being able to play… — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 14, 2023



DeVito might have his first chance to play with a Pro Bowl WR/TE this weekend if Darren Waller is available. He’s made do with the Giants have on offense and Waller would be a huge addition. At six-foot-six, 240 pounds, Waller is not an easy player to cover on defense and the Giants were utilizing him well before the injury. The 31-year-old might now be 100 percent, but he’s willing to play even if he has to be on a pitch count. There are only four games left this season and Waller wants to be available for as many of those as he can.