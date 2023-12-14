NFL

Giants Injury Report: Darren Waller is off the IR and could play for New York in Week 15

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Darren Waller Giants pic
Darren Waller Giants pic

When the New York Giants traded Kadarius Toney in 2022, they got a third and sixth-round pick. General manager Joe Schoen used that third-round pick as a trad piece to land the Giants a new starting TE. They acquired Darren Waller from the Las Vegas Raiders and he quickly became the team’s best receiving option. 

Waller has been injury-prone in the past and it happened again in 2023. The 31-year-old was dealing with a lingering hamstring injury that he reaggravated in Week 8. He was then placed on the IR and this will be his first time practicing since that happened. Speaking to the media, Waller sounded optimistic about being able to play in Week 15 for the Giants. They’ll be on the road to play the Saints.

Darren Waller could play in Week 15 on a pitch count for the Giants


Against the Jets in Week 8, Darren Waller reaggravated a hamstring injury and the Pro Bowler had to be placed on the IR. He missed their next five games in a row and just today was designated to return from the IR. Waller will practice for New York on Thursday and there’s a realistic chance for him to play in Week 15.

Before the injury, Waller had 36 receptions for 384 yards and one touchdown. Without playing in the last five games, he’s still second on the team in receptions (36) and receiving yards (384). That speaks to how slow the Giants’ offense has been in 2023. Only in the past three weeks has the team seen any type of consistent success. Tommy DeVito has been the QB for New York on his miraculous three-game win streak.


DeVito might have his first chance to play with a Pro Bowl WR/TE this weekend if Darren Waller is available. He’s made do with the Giants have on offense and Waller would be a huge addition. At six-foot-six, 240 pounds, Waller is not an easy player to cover on defense and the Giants were utilizing him well before the injury. The 31-year-old might now be 100 percent, but he’s willing to play even if he has to be on a pitch count. There are only four games left this season and Waller wants to be available for as many of those as he can.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Darren Waller Giants pic
NFL

LATEST Giants Injury Report: Darren Waller is off the IR and could play for New York in Week 15

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 14 2023
rsz gettyimages 1828772579 scaled e1702424991617
NFL
New Video Shows Aaron Rodgers Making Progress In Injury Rehab
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 14 2023

The progress that Aaron Rodgers has been making during his rehabilitation of his torn Achilles has been well documented. We have gotten weekly updates on his status, through both video…

rsz ewscrippsbrightspotcdn
NFL
Chiefs Will Play Against Backup Quarterbacks For The Rest Of The Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 14 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs are far from the dominant team that we’ve been accustomed to them being. The defending champions have had a tougher go of things this season, and…

rsz 58a7187 copy 1200x800 1
NFL
Colts And Steelers Have The Most At Stake For NFL Week 15
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 14 2023
Josh Jacobs Raiders pic
NFL
Raiders Injury Report: Josh Jacobs (quad) is doubtful to play on TNF in Week 15 vs. the Chargers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 14 2023
T.J. Watt Steelers pic
NFL
Steelers Injury Report: T.J. Watt has cleared concussion protocol and will play in Week 15 for Pittsburgh
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 14 2023
Keenan Allen Chargers pic
NFL
Chargers Injury Report: Keenan Allen (heel) will not play on TNF in Week 15 against the Raiders
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 14 2023
Arrow to top